1. Ohio State (6-1, 4-0)

After thrashing Indiana 54-7, Buckeyes await visit from Penn State in a matchup that lost some luster after Nittany Lions lost to Illinois. Last week: 1

2. Michigan (7-0, 4-0)

Huge intrastate showdown in East Lansing, where Wolverines have beaten Michigan State in past two visits. Last week: 3

3. Michigan State (7-0, 4-0)

Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III leads the Big Ten in rushing (142.4 yards per game) and faces a Michigan defense that allows a conference-low 14.3 points per game. Last week: 4

4. Iowa (6-1, 3-1)

Hawkeyes could bolster their West hopes and deal Wisconsin a huge blow if they can win in Madison. Last week: 5

5. Penn State (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

Loss to Illinois likely is fatal for PSU's East Division hopes – unless they can sweep Buckeyes, Wolverines and Spartans. Last week: 2

6. Gophers (5-2, 3-1)

Minnesota's offense might not be flashy, but it was effective again in rout of Maryland. Last week: 6

7. Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2)

Dominant win over Purdue put Badgers back in West race. Pivotal game vs. Iowa comes Saturday. Last week: 8

8. Purdue (4-3, 2-2)

Win at Nebraska is a must for Boilermakers, who play MSU, OSU the following two weeks. Last week: 7

9. Nebraska (3-5, 1-4)

With games against Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa, Huskers can play West spoiler. Last week: 10

10. Maryland (4-3, 1-3)

Terps will try to end three-game skid in visit from Indiana. Last week: 9

11. Illinois (3-5, 2-3)

Go figure: Bret Bielema's comments on roster's talent cause stir, then Illini upset Penn State. Last week: 13

12. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)

Wildcats are averaging 33.5 points allowed in Big Ten play, which ranks 13th in the league. Last week: 11

13. Indiana (2-5, 0-4)

The Hoosiers, No. 17 in the AP preseason poll, have only one win vs. FBS teams this year. Last week: 12

14. Rutgers (3-4, 0-4)

Scarlet Knights carry four-game skid into contest at Illinois. Last week: 14