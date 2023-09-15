Thousands of new trees will soon take root in cities around Minnesota thanks to a $10 million federal grant St. Paul-based nonprofit Great River Greening has received.

The new trees will help cool identified urban heat islands in Faribault, Owatonna, Brooklyn Center, St. Cloud and St. Paul — areas where a lack of tree canopy and heat bouncing off concrete exacerbate the broil of of climate change and create potentially deadly conditions.

The $10 million award will finance the planting of nearly 14,000 trees over the next five years, a new project called Cooling Minnesota Communities. Planting will start in the spring, said Great River Greening executive director Kateri Routh.

"We're thrilled," Routh said. "This has the potential to make a huge impact on how people are living and enjoying their communities for decades to come."

The grant came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service through the federal Inflation Reduction Act, the huge climate bill Congress passed last year. It's the largest award Great River Greening has ever received in its decades-long history, Routh said.

The new tree program will focus on environmental justice, targeting lower-income areas and communities of color, she said. The trees will be planted on school campuses, city lands, regional parks and at homes.

She said they used the "Climate and Economic Justice Screening" tool provided by the federal government to help identify areas.

Great River Greening is partnering with 15 other groups to plant and support and nurture the new trees including city governments, school districts and other agencies and nonprofits.

The program will include free tree giveaways for residents too, she said. Details are still being fleshed out but they will be held in the spring and fall.

The trees will be a diverse mix of climate resilient trees, and native trees such as oaks and the large-leaved Catalpa trees with their long seed pods. It will also offer Gator Bags, those familiar slow release water bags people see around the base of trees.