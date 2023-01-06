When Waconia's Max McEnelly lost to New Prague's Joey Novak 5-0 in the 195-pound final at the Rumble on the Red wrestling invitational in Fargo, N.D., last week, it ended one of the longest active winning streaks in Minnesota. McEnelly had won 132 consecutive matches dating to his last high school loss, to Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge in the 170 final in the 2019 Minnesota Christmas tournament.

Here's a look at the wrestlers with the 10 longest individual winning streaks in state high school wrestling history, including the last year each wrestled:

179: Mitch Bengtson, St. Cloud Apollo, 2013

173: Gable Steveson, Apple Valley, 2018

171: Mark Hall, Apple Valley, 2016

146: Brady Berge, Kasson-Mantorville, 2017

141: Marcus LeVesseur, Bloomington Kennedy, 2001

138: Kevin Steinhaus, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 2009

133: Gabe Mooney, Badger/Greenbush-Middle River, 2004

132: Max McEnelly, Waconia, 2023

131: Keegan Moore, Jackson County Central, 2016

129: Steve Carr, Battle Lake, Moorhead, 1979