Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Auditions for individual hockey awards are in full force on ice sheets statewide.

Getting down to a short list of deserving seniors for the prestigious Ms. Hockey awards in a state rich with talent is tough. But enough season has transpired to warrant informed opinions, so here goes nothing.

Watch for 10 Ms. Hockey Award and Senior Goalie of the Year semifinalists to be named by Let's Play Hockey around mid-February, with five finalists in each category to follow soon after.

Mid-February is section tournament time. Meantime, here are lists to stoke fans' interest in January.

MS. HOCKEY FAVORITES

Ella Boerger, Andover

The Huskies' leader with 12 goals through 10 games. Second to teammate Isa Goettl — a premier playmaker and another Ms. Hockey-worthy forward — in points. The dynamic duo should have Andover in the hunt to repeat as Class 2A state tournament champion.

Kate Johnson, Warroad

New teammate Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer from Fargo, N.D., leads the state with 33 goals and 55 points. But Johnson, an integral part of the Warriors' Class 1A state tournament championship last season, is right behind Bartz with 54 points. Warroad hasn't produced a Ms. Hockey winner since Karley Sylvester in 2011.

Stella Retrum, Maple Grove

Seven of her 19 goals counted as game-winners. She brings an infectious tenacity to the rink each day. Retrum won the Class 1A state title as a Breck eighth-grader and has a big finish in mind for the Crimson this winter.

Grace Sadura, Minnetonka

Surrounded by talent, Sadura stands apart for her unique blend of skill and will. Her 22 points through 14 games ranks second among the Skippers. Senior teammate Ava Lindsay has 16 goals and will be in the Ms. Hockey hunt as well.

Kamryn Van Batavia, Luverne

Her 24 goals through 12 games count as 39% of her team's scoring total. The beacon of hockey talent in southwestern Minnesota recently logged her 400th career point.

SENIOR GOALIE OF THE YEAR FAVORITES

Sedona Blair, Holy Family

Should the Fire unseat Minnetonka as section champs, Blair's fingerprints will be all over the victory. Boasts 95% saves in 12 games.

Uma Corniea, Edina

Has there been a goalie this good for this long? Through 12 games, she was 7-3-1 and stopped 94% of shots. Corniea has captured three state tournament championships, two with Breck in Class 1A and one with Edina.

Celia Dahl, Orono

Seven shutouts and 13 goals allowed in 14 games means Dahl is as tough as ever.

Anna Rader, Mankato East

Big reason the Cougars are eyeing another Class 1A state tournament run. Started this season 10-3 with a 1.24 goals-against average and 95% of shots saved.

Courtney Stagman, Andover

Beat Edina twice and Minnetonka once thus far.