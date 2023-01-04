The heart of the high school wrestling season provides all the reason we need to make a list of Minnesota's most successful wrestlers. The qualifiers for this list: active high school wrestlers who have posted a 50-victory season. The list includes the school year the 50-win season was accomplished, the wrestler's current grade and the wrestler's current weight class.

56-1 in '21-22: Ryder Rogotzke, Stillwater, senior, 182

55-2 in '21-22: Gavin Nelson, Simley, senior, 220

55-3 in '21-22: Brandon Morvari, Simley, senior, 120

54-1 in '19-20: Max McEnelly, Waconia, senior, 195

53-4 in '21-22: Soren Herzog, Simley, senior, heavyweight

53-5 in '21-22: Griffin Lundeen, Thief River Falls, junior, 160

52-0 in '21-22: Nolan Ambrose, Jackson County Central, junior, 132

52-4 in '21-22: Eli Paulson, Anoka, senior, 145

51-3 in '21-22: Michael Olson, Albert Lea, junior, 113

51-4 in '19-20: Koy Buesgens, New Prague, junior, 145

51-8 in'21-22: Travis Smith, Simley, senior, 170

Just ahead

The wrestling season hits a midseason high point this weekend with The Clash Duals. The event, which draws top programs from around the country, will be held in La Crosse, Wis., this season instead of its familiar landing spot, the Rochester Community and Technical College. Competition is Friday and Saturday at the La Crosse Center.

The boys bracket has 32 teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Connecticut, Arizona, Missouri and California. The eight-team girls bracket draws from Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa and Arizona.

Five Minnesota teams are involved in this weekend's 38-team Kaukauna (Wis.) Cheesehead Invitational. Two of the top teams in Class 2A, Simley and Kasson-Mantorville, are among them.