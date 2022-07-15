Midway through the third quarter of their game at Indiana on Friday night, the Lynx looked very much like a team playing on the second night of back-to-back games, on a day that began with a 7 a.m. flight out of the Twin Cities to Indianapolis.

Then they found the energy.

Down nine, the Lynx finished the third quarter on a 24-5 run, taking a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter and ultimately winning 87-77.

In a way, it was one of the more impressive victories of the season, even though it came against the last-place Fever (5-21), who have now lost eight in a row.

As Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said during her pregame talk, the Lynx entered Friday at a competitive disadvantage. After losing to Dallas at home Thursday, the players and coaches had to meet at 4 a.m. Friday to get to the airport in time.

But they found a way. And, in the third quarter, it was Kayla McBride and mostly bench players who turned a nine-point deficit into a double digit lead.

McBride had 10 points in the third quarter, including two threes. Jessica Shepard had 11, making all four of her third-quarter shots. That accounted for 21 of the team's 30 points in the quarter, during which the Lynx shot 12-for-18 while holding the Fever to 19 points on 7-for-17 shooting.

McBride finished with a season-high 28 points. Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds. Shepard had 11 points and five assists.

And it kept the Lynx (10-16), who have won seven of their past 10 games, in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Indiana was held under 40% shooting — the third time in four games the Lynx have accomplished this. Tiffany Mitchell led the Fever with 18 points. Kelsey Mitchell had 17.

The first quarter featured a 9-0 run, then a 10-0 answer from the Fever, followed by a 7-0 Lynx run. But Indiana finished the quarter 7-2 to forge a 22-22 tie entering the second.

McBride had nine points on 3-for-5 shooting for the Lynx. But, again, many shots weren't falling. The rest of the Lynx went a combined 4-for-14 shooting overall, 1-5 on threes, in the first quarter.

An 8-2 start to the second quarter put the Fever up six, and they held a lead for the rest of the half, led by Tiffany, who scored eight points in the quarter.

Down by six with 3 minutes left in the half, the Lynx outscored Indiana 7-2 over the rest of the quarter to pull within 38-37 on Natalie Achonwa's drive for a basket with 18.6 seconds left.

The Fever used a strong start to the third quarter to push their lead to 52-43 with 5:37 left in the quarter.

But then the Lynx fired off 15 consecutive points. McBride had seven of them, including a three-pointer, and Shepard had six. Shepard's layup with 2:29 left in the third put the Lynx up 58-52. Kelsey Mitchell had five points, including three free throws as the Fever pulled within three with 1:21 left.

But the Lynx ended the quarter on a 7-0 run — a McBride three, Shepard three-point play and a free throw by Bridget Carleton. That gave the Lynx a 30-19 quarter and a 67-57 lead.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.