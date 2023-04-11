See more of the story

Diamond Miller, 6-3, guard, Maryland

A second-team All-America, Miller's 19.7 points per game ranked third in the Big Ten, and she was a top-10 finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award as the nation's best shooting guard.

Maïa Hirsch, 6-5, forward, Villeneuve (France)

Just 19 years old, Hirsch won't play in the WNBA this year, but her size, three-point shooting and all-around game make her an intriguing prospect.

Dorka Juhász, 6-5, forward, Connecticut

Juhász started her career at Ohio State, where she was a first-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020 and 2021, then played two years at UConn and averaged 14.2 points this season.

Brea Beal, 6-1, guard, South Carolina

Beal started all but one game in four years at South Carolina and was a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.

Taylor Soule, 5-11, forward, Virginia Tech

Soule scored 1,522 points over four seasons at Boston College before transferring to Virginia Tech, where she was a second-team All-ACC selection.

Diamond Miller at No. 2 overall highlights Lynx 2023 draft class

It was the Lynx highest draft pick since selecting Maya Moore first overall in 2011. They added four more picks in what Cheryl Reeve called a 'solid draft.'