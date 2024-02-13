WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Portland Trail Blazers, Moda Center, 9 p.m. Tuesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Stats and analytics: Tap here

Opening bell: This is the first of a back-to-back, with the second game Thursday. The TrailBlazers (15-37) are last in the Northwest, but will have rest on their side as they last played Saturday. The Wolves were 36-16 entering Monday night's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers. Portland's offensive rating is 29th (out of 30 teams) in the NBA.

Watch him: Portland small forward Jerami Grant is shooting 40.5% from three-point range and averaging 21.9 points per game. On an injury-laden team, he will have to pick up a lot of the scoring burden.

Injuries: For the Blazers, Malcolm Brogdon (elbow) and Shaeden Sharpe (abdominal) are out. Anfernee Simons (ankle) is doubtful. Scoot Henderson (foot) and Duop Reath (knee) missed Saturday's loss to the Pelicans.

Forecast: The teams will meet again on Thursday night, the last game before the All-Star break. It's a great chance for the Timberwolves to sweep as they try to gain the top spot in the Western Conference before the break. The Wolves — who lead the NBA in defensive rating — should take of business in Oregon.

. . .

