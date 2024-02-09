New Timberwolves point guard Monte Morris' arrival on Friday brought him back in more ways than one.

Back to a city not far from where he played college ball at Iowa State, back to the man who drafted him late in the second round seven years ago.

Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly selected Morris 51st overall in 2017 when Connelly ran the Denver Nuggets. On Wednesday, Connelly reacquired Morris in a three-player, one-pick trade with Detroit intended to strengthen the Western Conference co-leaders for a long playoff run.

"It's kind of surreal to have a relationship with the guy who drafted me back in 2017," Morris said in an introductory press conference at Mayo Clinic Square. "It's my goal to give him back everything and make him and the trade look good by playing good. That's my goal."

Morris also is back from a long quad injury that has limited him to just six games played this season, all for the Pistons since he returned late last month.

"I thank God every day I was able to fight through this long process, being hurt, not really knowing when I would get back and everything," he said. "So when the trade went down, I was just happy. My family was happy."

Both Morris and his family were happy even though the last-place Pistons sent him away from his nearby hometown of Flint, Mich., to what Morris called his new team's talent, chemistry and winning culture.

"Who wouldn't want to be a part of that?" he asked. "I'm just here to add on to it, help get in the playoffs and make a deep run."

Morris and Connelly said they are hopeful Morris will be in the lineup the next time the Wolves play, Monday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

"I was out for a long period of time," Morris said. "Realistically, I'd say just ramp up my strength and conditioning running. I've played in games. I'm not dead tired, but I know there's another notice I can get to, and I'll get to it really, really soon."

Morris, 28, has played in 48 playoff games, all in his first five seasons with Denver and with Connelly. He played all 82 games — starting six — in his second NBA season. Last season, he started 61 of 62 games he played for Washington.

"I appreciate Tim for making the deal and putting me in position to get back to playoff basketball and doing what I know," Morris said.

Morris has been known for his stingy turnover-to-assist ratio and said Friday he sees a little of himself in Wolves veteran point guard Mike Conley. The two have battled in playoff series and now are teammates.

"I'm here to keep learning from him," Morris said.

Wolves big man Rudy Gobert after Thursday's victory at Milwaukee noted Morris' proficiency in throwing lob passes.

Connelly traded reserves Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr. and a 2030 second-round pick to get a player he knows so well.

"Obviously, we have history," Connelly said. "He's healthier and way smarter than I am. He's just a consummate pro who has been through a lot, seen a lot of big games. We're super fortunate to add him to a strong core."

The trade brings Morris back to the Upper Midwest, where he played for former Wolves guard and executive Fred Hoiberg for his first two seasons at Iowa State. "He's pretty well known in these parts," Connelly said.

It also brings back the player Connelly got to know well years ago.

"We can all watch video and see who's good and bad," Connelly said. "It's a very delicate chemistry, and the success we've had is not just because of the talent. I told him when we interviewed him [in 2017], he had like 66 cousins with him, and I realized they're not cousins. He's a pretty popular guy, just a seamless teammate and a communicator who brings people together."