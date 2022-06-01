Twice during Tim Connelly's introduction as Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tuesday, incoming owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez used the phrase "world-class organization" to describe their vision for the team.

Connelly's introduction was more than just talk.

"We don't want to take any shortcuts," Rodriguez said after the news conference. "When you are building a world-class organization you are building for a bright future that is sustainable, aside from one person or one player. You see organizations that have wonderful foundations. That's what we are doing here."

There is a very talented executive already in-house in Sachin Gupta, who helped steer the organization into the clear following the September exit of Gersson Rosas, who fostered a toxic work environment. Behind the scenes, Gupta was a breath of fresh air as the Wolves reached the postseason for just the second time since 2003-04 before losing to Memphis in the first round.

Gupta deserved the chance to remain, but the timing is not right. Lore and Rodriguez, who will gain full ownership of the Wolves in 2023, are aiming high, bringing big-market muscle to a mid-market franchise that, finally, is headed in the right direction.

That led them to Connelly, who helped shape the Denver Nuggets into a threat in the Western Conference. He wasn't perfect, as he dealt All-Star Donovan Mitchell to Utah in a lopsided deal in favor of the Jazz. But he proved his eye for talent by acquiring Mitchell in the first place. He also had Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic at the same time before dealing the capable Nurkic to Portland.

Part of the Wolves' information gathering included picking the brains of several league executives, including a couple of Hall of Famers, for their thoughts about Connelly. Their response: Hire the man.

It didn't matter that Connelly was happy and secure in Denver. He had 40 million reasons over five years — plus a bonus plan based on franchise value — to make the move.

Gupta apparently will remain with the organization, giving them "a 1A and a 1B, that's Tim and Sach," Rodriguez said.

Connelly worked with Wolves coach Chris Finch for a year in Denver, and assistant coach Micah Nori also spent time in Denver on Connelly's watch. That's familiarity that helps an organization move forward while maintaining some continuity.

Connelly plans to make additional hires, with former Pelicans GM Dell Demps reportedly on the wish list. This is all part of an organizational buildup that fits ownership's vision.

I think that vision also includes a new arena push, likely after they gain full control of the franchise.

"We want to be first in class in every category," Rodriguez said. "From an arena, to personnel to players, to medical staff, to physical therapy and everything in between. The Minnesota people deserve that. They are starving for a winner and we are going to bring them that."

Connelly on Tuesday didn't provide many details about how he plans to add to a roster with plenty of upside. He didn't mention anything about bringing in a frontcourt player to pair with All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns, saying only that the big man needs less change.

"I think with stability he will see a better version of himself," Connelly said.

When D'Angelo Russell was mentioned, Connelly said his ability to make big shots was a key to the Wolves' 46-win season.

This will be a highly anticipated offseason in terms of the Wolves' idea of stability for Towns and what plans they have for the streaky Russell. But the presence of A-Rod and Lore suggests they will support bold, decisive moves to push the roster.

Multiple times during our conversation, Rodriguez also spoke about the VCP Model — Vision, Capital, People — of building an effective organization. That's also the name of a venture firm the pair has started. They applied that model Tuesday with the hire of the well-respected Connelly.

Well done, A-Rod. Now let's see how your Vision and Capital leads to more impact Players to achieve world-class status.