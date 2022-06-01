Introduction: Host Michael Rand explores three paths the Wolves could go down this offseason as they look to improve on last year's 46-win team. Will they run it back? Will new President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly look to reshape the core of the team by trading D'Angelo Russell? Or is blowing up the roster something to consider?

10:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand to dissect three key things Connelly said during his introductory news conference on Tuesday, which illuminated how Connelly thinks of the Wolves' roster and how he might approach this job.

24:00: The Twins are 3-5 in their last eight games, a rough end to a very good month ... Dustin Johnson had a golf surprise ... and a must-read Patrick Reusse column.

