WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Phoenix Suns, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Footprint Center

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Odds: Suns by 6.

Pregame reading: The Timberwolves knocked off Golden State on Tuesday night in a game that went south almost from the start.

Opening bell: The Wolves will be playing their first back-to-back set of games this season, and this one involves jumping ahead one hour in time zones, meaning sleep might be hard to come by before Wednesday's game. The Wolves were 9-5 last season on the second night of back-to-backs.

Watch him: Kevin Durant is averaging 30 points per game in his age 35 season. The Arizona Republic is reporting this will be the first game Durant plays with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, both of whom are expected to play despite recently battling injuries. How they mesh their first time playing since the preseason will go a long way to determining Wednesday's outcome.

Injuries: Beal (low back spasms) and Booker (calf injury) are listed as probable, as is Eric Gordon (left shoulder soreness). Damion Lee (right knee surgery) is out.

Forecast: This night could go either way. How will the Wolves respond to little rest? How will Phoenix's big three coexist on offense with only one ball to go around? This game feels hard to predict, especially after the Wolves' emotional victory over the Warriors on Tuesday night.

