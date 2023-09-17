Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves added to their training camp roster by signing guard Daishen Nix to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Nix has played 81 games the past two seasons for Houston and averaged 3.7 points and 2.1 assists. He shot 36% from the field and 28% from three-point range.

An Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, bonus-laden contract that allows the player to attend training camp and allows the team to retain a player's G League rights should he not make the NBA roster out of camp.

A 6-4 native of Fairbanks, Alaska, Nix bypassed college basketball after signing to play at UCLA to play for the G League Ignite in 2020. He was undrafted in 2021 but signed with the Rockets, who released him after last season.

Nix will compete in a backcourt that includes Mike Conley as the starter and Shake Milton and Jordan McLaughlin jockeying for backup time at point guard.

The Wolves still have a roster spot open with training camp set to begin later this month, though they could enter the regular season with that slot open.