The Minnesota Timberwolves games won't be broadcast on their long-time flagship WCCO Radio this season, and it wasn't immediately clear where the games will be heard.

"We appreciated our partnership with WCCO and the radio broadcast opportunities we were able to accomplish with them," team spokeswoman Sara Perez wrote in a statement. "However, we are looking forward to announcing a new radio broadcast partnership in the weeks to come."

In a letter to radio staff, WCCO market manager and senior vice president Jeff Gonsales wrote the station worked hard to keep the NBA team and "offered more than what we delivered from our previous contract."

He said Timberwolves Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke told WCCO that the team is going to use a "super non-traditional" route for its broadcast partnership in a "one-year trial." The Timberwolves did not respond to multiple requests for comment Thursday morning.

WCCO Radio program director Brad Lane confirmed the Timberwolves won't be on the station this season, but said he didn't know what the team's plans are for audio.

Wolves games have aired on WCCO since 2011.

Absent Wolves games, WCCO with continue with on-air host Henry Lake and a show with more current events, pop culture and relatable non-sports topics.

The Timberwolves and WCCO Radio have been long-time partners, broadcasting pre- and post-game shows. In 2021, they added Lake's podcast, "Life in the Pack," on the Audacy app.

On Tuesday, the Timberwolves announced their television schedule, with most games airing on Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Extra; there are 10 national TV games, including two on TNT, three on ESPN and five on NBA TV.

The team begins its regular season Oct. 25 in Toronto playing the Raptors. The first home game is Oct. 28 at Target Center.

Their first preseason game is Oct. 5 against the Dallas Mavericks in Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.