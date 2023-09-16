Students at Lourdes High School in Rochester welcomed a once-in-a-lifetime guest this week.

NBA superstar LeBron James posted video on social media Friday of his appearance at a student assembly at Lourdes High School. The Olympic Gold medalist and four-time MVP has reportedly been in Rochester for a week to seek medical care for his son at Mayo Clinic. and was showered with applause and an occasional "I love you" inside Lourdes High's auditorium.

James thanked the school's coaches and staff for letting him to use their facilities to train, and in return was showered with applause and an occasional shout of "I love you" inside the school's auditorium.

"HUGE s/o Lourdes High School in Rochester, MN for this week's long hospitality, prayers, love and support. I am very thankful for it all," James wrote in his post. "Special thanks to Coach Larson for not only opening up the weight room and gym every day no matter the time but simply because of your generosity & helpfulness."

James' son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest while working out at the University of Southern California this summer. A spokesperson said a congenital heart defect caused the incident, saying at the time that they expect Bronny James to make a full recovery and return to basketball soon.