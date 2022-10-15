Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Timberwolves roster appears set after a series of moves on Saturday.

Placed on waivers were forward C.J. Elleby and guards A.J. Lawson and P.J. Dozier.

Elleby was signed as a free agent after playing the past two seasons with Portland. Dozier was with Denver the past three seasons, playing in 97 games with six starts. Lawson had been signed to a two-way deal after playing for Dallas' summer league team.

The Wolves confirmed former Iowa center Luka Garza, who was with Detroit last season, had his Exhibit 10 contract converted to a two-way deal after a strong preseason. Teams are allowed two players on two-way deals; Eric Paschall is the other Wolf on a two-way.

The team also signed three players — forward Philip Wheeler and guards Emmanuel Mudiay and Matt Lewis — then waived them. Assuming they clear waivers, they will likely be assigned to Iowa of the G League.

Mudiay has played in six NBA seasons with the Nuggets, Knicks, Jazz and Kings. He was on the NBA all-rookie second team in 2015-16 after averaging 12.8 points with Denver. He spent part of last season playing in Lithuania.

Wheeler was in the G League with Rio Grande Valley last season. Lewis played in Iowa last year, averaging 11.1 points in 32 games.

All that means the Wolves' 15-man roster should be set for Wednesday's season opener. The roster includes guards Anthony Edwards, Bryn Forbes, Jordan McLaughlin, D'Angelo Russell, Wendell Moore, Austin Rivers and Jaylen Nowell; forwards Kyle Anderson, Taurean Prince, Jaden McDaniels, Nathan Knight and Josh Minott; and centers Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert.

In expected moves, the Wolves exercised fourth-year options on Edwards and McDaniels.