PHOENIX – Back in November, the Suns trounced the Timberwolves in Phoenix, but the Wolves had a built-in excuse. They had just played the previous night in San Francisco in an emotional game that featured Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

The teams didn't meet again this season until Friday night, and this time the Wolves had no such schedule-excuse.

But they still turned in a brutal showing in a 97-87 loss to Phoenix in one of their ugliest offensive performances of the season. The rims seemed like they had hermetic seal on them anytime the Wolves tried to score from in close.

The Suns could end up being a first-round playoff opponent for the Wolves, and Phoenix has put some doubt in their minds as to how a potential postseason matchup would look. The Suns join the Pelicans, another potential first-round opponent, as the only team to defeat the Wolves twice by double digits. Grayson Allen led Phoenix with 23 points while Kevin Durant had 22.

The Wolves shot just 33-for-85 on the night and were a horrid 13-for-30 in the restricted area. The final margin only looked close because the end of the bench outscored the Suns by 12 when Finch pulled his rotation players down 22 with just over four minutes left.

Anthony Edwards led them with 17 points on 6-for-19. It was an especially rough night for Naz Reid, who went 3-for-13 for eight points with five turnovers. Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the only other Wolves player to hit double figures with 13.

BOXSCORE: Phoenix 97, Wolves 87

As has happened recently with the Wolves, they came out slow. The Wolves fell in a 15-0 hole to open the game and their first quarter didn't get much better from there. They had more turnovers (eight) than field goals (six) as they started the night 6-for-18 from the field. The Suns converted those turnovers into 14 points with Durant and Bradley Beal (14 points) each getting nine. The Wolves didn't convert any of Phoenix's five turnovers into points.

Their situation didn't get much better in the second quarter. Edwards had 13 points in the first half but no Wolves starter had more than two points. The Wolves were missing at the rim – they were 5-for-16 in the paint – and they added another six turnovers to their total for 14 at the half.

Booker finished the first half with eight points and eight assists, just one fewer assist than the Wolves had as a team. Booker had 13 points and 13 assists on the night.

In a summation of the kind of night it was for the Wolves, Rudy Gobert missed an easy dunk attempt off a lob early in the third quarter, then Beal came down the other end and hit a three. Once the Wolves fell behind 10- early in the game, they never got within single digits again.