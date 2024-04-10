Wolves at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. Wednesday

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app

Opening bell: The teams were tied for the Western Conference top seed entering play Tuesday; both had 54-24 records. If the Wolves win this, they'll be in the catbird seat for the top seed in the West, as they hold the tiebreaker edge on both the Nuggets and the Thunder. Denver was at Utah on Tuesday, the Wolves played host to Washington, and Oklahoma City (53-25) faced visiting Sacramento.

Watch him: Nikola Jokic is headed toward another MVP award, and leads Denver in points (26.4), rebounds (12.4) and assists (9.0) per game. He proved everything he needed to prove last year by leading the Nuggets to their first NBA title.

Injuries: For the Wolves, C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee surgery) has been cleared to practice. For the Nuggets, Jokic (hip), Jamal Murray (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder) and Michael Porter Jr. (knee) are probable, and Aaron Gordon (foot) is questionable.

Forecast: The top seed in the Western Conference is likely at stake. Expect both teams to go all out for that honor and home-court advantage through the first three rounds of the playoffs.

