The Timberwolves will play the Nuggets at Target Center on Oct. 18 as part of their five-game preseason schedule.

The NBA regular season schedule has not yet been revealed.

The preseason opens Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Springs, Calif.

The Wolves face the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. It's the first time the Wolves have played at the site of their G League team. They have played preseason games at Iowa State and at Des Moines' Veterans Memorial Auditorium.

The final two preseason games are Oct. 13 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden and Oct. 16 against the Bulls in Chicago.

The Nuggets game closes the preseason. The teams met in the Western Conference playoffs last season, with the Wolves winning in seven games.

The first NBA regular season games will be on Oct. 24.

WOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 4 vs. L.A. Lakers at Palm Springs, Calif. (Acrisure Arena), 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia 76ers at Des Moines, Iowa (Wells Fargo Arena), 6 p.m.

Oct. 13 at New York Knicks, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Chicago Bulls, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.