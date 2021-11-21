Timberwolves game preview

at New Orleans • 7 p.m. Monday • BSN, 830-AM

Wolves update: The Wolves have won three games in a row, all at home, and hit the road for three of their next four. They enter Monday with the 11th-best defensive efficiency in the league at 104.8 points allowed per 100 possessions. They are fifth in steals and third in blocks. Their offensive efficiency has jumped to 21st in the league after starting the season near the bottom. Over their past three games, the Wolves have the No. 1-rated offense in the league. … G Josh Okogie (back spasms) has missed three consecutive games and is listed as questionable, as is F Naz Reid (right foot soreness), who played Saturday.

Pelicans update: New Orleans is only 3-15, with one of those victories coming against the Wolves as the teams split two games in Minnesota in the first week of the season. New Orleans beat the Clippers 94-81 on Friday before falling to 111-94 Indiana on Saturday. … F Zion Williamson remains out because of a foot injury. … F Brandon Ingram leads the team in scoring at 22.5 points per game while C Jonas Valanciunas averages 19.4. Valanciunas collected 22 points and 23 rebounds in the Pelicans' 107-98 victory over the Wolves on Oct. 25.