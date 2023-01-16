After the NBA draft, the Timberwolves introduced Walker Kessler along with the rest of their 2022 draft class. Kessler, who has family from Minnesota, spoke of how "crazy" things worked out that he was coming back to the state after the Wolves picked him with the 22nd overall pick.

"God works in mysterious ways, so to be here now is really cool," Kessler said then.

But more mystery was ahead. A few days later, Kessler was on his way to Utah as part of the trade that brought Rudy Gobert to Minnesota. He was seemingly a footnote in that trade, but he is making sure in a strong rookie season the Wolves remember they had him — and then discarded him.

Never was that more emphatic than Utah's 126-125 victory over the Wolves on Monday.

Kessler had a Gobert-like performance, while Gobert was forced to exit for a second consecutive game because of right groin pain. Kessler scored 20 points and had 21 rebounds, something Gobert has done nine times in his career, to lead the Jazz to victory and trigger pangs of regret in the Wolves fan base with every shot he altered at the rim. He tied a career high in points and set a career high in rebounds.

"Walker is a shining star for us right now," said Jazz guard Mike Conley, who scored 14 points. "And one I don't think a lot of people expect to come in and have an impact as early as he's having an impact."

If Kessler had any hard feelings about how everything in Minnesota went down, he wasn't saying after the game.

"I was only here for like two days, but those guys were nothing but polite to me," Kessler said. "All respect to them. I was dapping up some people that I knew. My granddad and my dad are from Minnesota. I've got some extended family here I'm going to go say hey to, but it was fun. It was a lot of fun to play here."

Some of the other players the Wolves relinquished in that trade, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, also had their moments of sticking it to the Wolves. Beasley scored only 10 points, but that included a key three-pointer to put Utah ahead 123-120 with two minutes remaining. Vanderbilt provided his usual brand of hustle and energy for 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

But it was Kessler who kept Utah in it with a 9-for-13 shooting performance and exceptional defense around the rim.

"He does a good job," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "He's a historically great collegiate rim protector. Looks like it's transferring here. Did a good job on the glass as well."

He had nine offensive rebounds that contributed to 18 second-chance points for the Jazz. He also had a hand in the Wolves shooting only 28-for-52 in the paint, even if Finch liked most of the shots the Wolves got there.

"Not all of them were because of great defense," Finch said. "We missed a lot of easy ones. Defensively, got loose with ball contain. Couldn't keep the ball in front of us."

Kyle Anderson had his second career triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists for the Wolves, who despite their inconsistent night defensively still had a chance to win after Utah's Jordan Clarkson hit one of two free throws to break a 125-125 tie with 4.2 seconds remaining. Anthony Edwards, who had scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half, drove to the right and drew a lot of attention. He found an open Jaden McDaniels in the right corner.

But because of foul trouble, McDaniels had played only 4:49 and attempted one shot in the second half before putting up what would have been the game-winner. His shot fell short as time expired and the Jazz won for the second time in Minnesota.

Edwards, who went to Georgia, had tangled with Kessler, an Auburn product, when both played in the SEC. He said he has known Kessler for a while.

"He's always been good to me," Edwards said. "He's gotten a lot better, too."

The Wolves found that out firsthand.