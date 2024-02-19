INDIANAPOLIS – During the fourth quarter of Sunday night's All-Star Game, Karl-Anthony glanced over at the bench to see teammate Anthony Edwards motioning and mouthing "44″ to him.

Towns was inching ever so close to scoring 50 in his fourth All-Star appearance. Given that nobody was even faking to play defense in a game the East won 211-186 (that's right, 211 points), it was only a matter of time before Towns got to 50.

With just over 40 seconds to play, Towns turned around and cranked a three-pointer from the top of the key. It dropped, and his Western Conference teammates got up to give him some props.

"It's always Ant," Towns said. "... He was breaking down the points to me on the bench. I knew it was something special because even Steph [Stephen Curry] got up and was like, 'Get 50. Get 50.' "

Yes, defense was nowhere to be found and debate took over NBA social media over how to make the All-Star Game more competitive, or if it was redeemable at all, after another glorified cardio session took place Sunday. But the moment was still a cool one for Towns, one he appreciated after last year, when he missed most of the season because of a calf injury.

"I just wanted to cherish this moment and make the most of it," Towns said. "I didn't know it was going to be 50. I thought it was maybe going to be more like 15. God was good and was blessed to be in this situation."

Towns was 23-for-35 from the field as his teammates fed him the ball in the second half to help him get that mark, which fell just shy of Jayson Tatum's record of 55 last year.

Even Towns acknowledged if he had gotten the record, it might not have meant so much given the quality of play on display.

"I was saying after the game, I don't know if I would've broke the record, would it have really mattered?" Towns said. "I don't know if the value of it would've been the same. But I'm just happy, blessed to be in a position to have a record, to score 50 in the All-Star Game. I'm honored and blessed and can't be happy enough to be able to represent my organization like that."

Towns scored 62 points in a game earlier this year, a game the Wolves love to Charlotte by blowing a large lead in the second half. Afterwards, coach Chris Finch called it a "disgusting" display of basketball. Finch was the coach for the Western Conference All-Stars and said, with a laugh, after the game, "There's no postgame meltdown now by me."

Edwards was just a minor participant in Sunday's game as he wanted to rest a sore knee that had been bugging him leading into the break. Edwards finished with only four points in 13 minutes and didn't trot out his lefthanded jumper as he said he might. He had a wide smile on his face when talking about the night Towns had.

"It made me happy, man," Edwards said. "Seeing KAT happy, I think it makes everybody happy. The whole bench was smiling. I'm super happy for him. He's a great dude, man, off the court. Not just a great basketball player, a great person. Super exciting to play alongside of him."

Towns didn't end up with MVP honors in part because the West didn't win the game. That went to Milwaukee's Damian Lillard, who also bested Towns in the three-point contest on Saturday. Lillard finished with 39 for the East. Towns was able to get 50 in part because the game never turned competitive at any point, not even the last few minutes, as it has tended to do even in this All-Star Game era of inflated scoring and no defense.

The East had already built a lead of more than 20 in the fourth quarter, which meant nobody buckled down to defend at any point in the night. But it also meant Towns had relatively clear lanes to the basket on a night his three ball wasn't quite clicking (4-for-13).

"It was all because of my teammates," Towns said. "My teammates tonight kept finding me and passing me the ball. So, I just was trying to take advantage of this opportunity and take some shots. I didn't make a lot. I wish I could've made a little more, but beggars can't be choosers on a night like this."

It was a special night overall for the Wolves as Finch, Edwards and Towns were the first three introduced. For Finch, he got to coach near one of his idols, 76ers legend Julius Erving, who was seated by the Western Conference bench. Finch, who grew up in Eastern Pennsylvania as a 76ers fan, said he took time to get a photo with Erving.

"I've been in the league for a while, and I've been in and around events with him and I've never really asked him for a picture or even really took a moment to introduce myself, but I couldn't really pass that up," Finch said.

For Edwards, he got a chance to play with his childhood idol, Kevin Durant.

"It's dope, man," Edwards said Saturday. "He's my favorite player of all-time. Being around him, talking to him is even a dream come true, 'cause watching him on TV and playing with him on the game [NBA 2K], it's crazy."

There were moments to savor all around for the Wolves in this All-Star Game, one which will likely go down with the general public as another forgettable in a recent trend of less-than-stellar games. But for the Wolves who were here, and especially Towns, it was a night they won't soon forget.

"It was amazing to be able to be in this position after everything that happened last year with me and injuries and everything," Towns said. "You even learn more in life how to appreciate and cherish the moments and opportunities you're given."