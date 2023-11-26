WOLVES GAMEDAY

at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. Sunday, FedExForum

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartradio

Today's line: Wolves by 6.

Pregame reading: How the Wolves built one of the top defenses in the NBA.

Opening bell: The Wolves dropped their first home game of the season to Sacramento on Friday 124-111. They'll carry their 4-3 road record into Memphis for what's currently scheduled to be the Wolves' lone trip there this season. But the Grizzlies may also host the Wolves in a road game Dec. 6 or 8 in the likely event the Wolves don't make the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

Watch him: Desmond Bane has tried to shoulder the offensive burden with Ja Morant suspended. Bane is averaging a career-high 24.3 points per game while shooting 36% from three-point range. He is a career 42% three-point shooter from deep.

Injuries: Jaden McDaniels (right ankle sprain) and Jordan McLaughlin (right knee sprain) are out for the Wolves. For Memphis, Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Steven Adams (knee) are out long-term. Morant has 10 more games to serve on his suspension. Forward Marcus Smart is out for at least a few more weeks because of a left foot sprain. Xavier Tillman (left knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Jake LaRavia (eye) are all also out.

Forecast: Morant's suspension and a rash of injuries have decimated the Grizzlies, who are off to a 3-12 start. The Wolves have shown an ability to take care of the opponents they should beat, something they couldn't do last year, and Sunday is another opportunity to do that. This should be a chance for the Wolves to pick up one of their easiest road wins of the season.

