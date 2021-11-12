9:30 p.m. Saturday at Los Angeles Clippers. TV: BSN Plus. Radio: 830-AM

Preview: The Clippers (7-4) rallied from 17 down to beat visiting Miami on Thursday behind 27 points from Paul George. ... They got a chance to watch the Wolves, who were trying to end a six-game losing streak, play the Lakers on Friday night. ... The Clippers swept a two-game series from the Wolves at Target Center last week. ... Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (knee surgery) is out. ... Veteran Serge Ibaka, who had back surgery in June, agreed to play in the G League to work on his conditioning.