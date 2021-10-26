Timberwolves at Milwaukee

Wednesday, 7 p.m. Fiserv Forum TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM

Wolves update: One of two meetings with the defending NBA champs this season; the second won't come until March 19 at Target Center. ... The first road game of the season for the Wolves, who start the season with seven of eight home. ... Wolves (2-1) were 15-for-50 on threes in Monday's 107-98 loss to the visiting Pelicans. ... C Karl-Anthony Towns averages 29.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. ... G McKinley Wright was sent to Iowa of the G League. The former Champlin Park standout had a three-pointer and played four minutes in the season opener against Houston.

Bucks update: Milwaukee beat Phoenix in the NBA Final last season for its second championship; it also won in 1971. ... The Bucks are 3-1, with a lopsided loss at Miami. ... Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game and F Khris Middleton 21.3 points. ... The Bucks picked up G Grayson Allen (13.3 ppg) from Memphis during the summer. ... C Bobby Portis (hamstring) is questionable.