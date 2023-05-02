The Timberwolves are looking at an offseason of continuity and internal development as it pertains to their main core, they aren't planning to rock the boat on a starting five that team president Tim Connelly said "can compete with any team in the Western Conference."

But that doesn't mean the Wolves will be sitting on their hands this offseason. There is still plenty to do when the new league year opens July 1, including decisions on who to bring in to complement that group. Here's a rundown of some items on the Wolves' agenda.

Naz Reid?

Connelly and coach Chris Finch said Reid is a big part of the team's plans going forward, but it's not clear if the Wolves are a big part of Reid's plans. The center could potentially be a starter for some teams around the league. The Wolves, who have Reid's "Bird Rights," can offer more money than other teams restricted to using their mid-level exception on Reid.

But if Reid ultimately desires to be a starter in the league, he will likely be gone. The Wolves will have to use the carrot they have, money, to bring him back and make sure he receives steady playing time, like what he was seeing late in the season when Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert were sharing the floor and Reid was still an important part of the rotation.

Extensions for Edwards, McDaniels

Connelly said there will be "really, really nice" offers with a lot of money for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels as soon as the Wolves are allowed to extend them new contract offers. New deals would kick in for the 2024-25 season. Edwards' negotiations figure to be easy. The Wolves will likely offer him a max contract that will pay in the neighborhood of $35 million per season initially.

McDaniels' could be a little trickier in trying to value what he brings. One comparable deal the sides might work from is the deal Nets forward Mikal Bridges signed when he was with Phoenix last offseason. That was a four-year deal worth nearly $91 million. Bridges is a two-way player, similar to McDaniels.

If the Wolves up that offer a little bit, and McDaniels is able to come away with, say, a $100 million deal or more, they could perhaps lock him up for the long-term as well. Connelly has made it a point throughout his career to take care of players who fit the vision of a franchise (think Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. in Denver), so there's initial optimism from the Wolves they can get something done.

Backup point guard

One area Finch noted the Wolves need to improve is backup point guard. Regular backup Jordan McLaughlin struggled when he returned from a calf injury last season, and the team could use more depth there in case Conley or McLaughlin are injured, or the team wants to move on from McLaughlin.

Draft pick (singular)

Last, and least: the NBA draft. Trading picks catches up to the Wolves on draft night, June 22. They have just one pick, near the end.

Their No. 16 pick belongs to Utah, because of the Rudy Gobert trade, and Memphis owns their No. 45 pick because of a draft-day trade last year that eventually also rolled into the Gobert trade. The Wolves have one selection, way down at No. 53, five spots from the finish. This was another moving piece of the Gobert trade.