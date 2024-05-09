Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has devoted his time, energy and money into several different areas during his career — mental health awareness, social justice reform and voting rights.

For that and more, Towns won the NBA's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, the league announced Thursday.

The award started in 2021 to honor a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and upholding the league's values of equality, respect and inclusion.

"I just try to spread love," Towns said after Thursday's practice. "My mother taught me the meaning of love, and I just want to continue the teachings that she's given me in her life and spread it with the youth and every generation to come. It's just an ongoing journey that I have, and I feel that my purpose in life is to utilize this platform for the betterment of others."

Towns played a role in the passing of H.F. 28 — Minnesota's Restore the Vote bill, allowing formerly incarcerated individuals the right to vote alongside eligible voting Minnesotans. He also participated in community conversations and met with the Minnesota Freedom Fund, New Justice Project, Minnesota Justice Research Center and All-Square, key organizations who helped shepherd the bill through the legislature.

"We know the work he's done and active in the community here," coach Chris Finch said. "To get that type of recognition, such a prestigious award, we're very proud of him."

A $100,000 donation will be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities on Towns' behalf to advance health equity among youth and support the mental well-being of Black and Brown communities as part of Towns' 32 Wellness program. He was a finalist for the award in 2022 for his social justice work following the murder of George Floyd. Towns' other charitable and social justice pursuits include his annual coat drive held in conjunction with Hy-Vee and YouthLink, being an ambassador for the team on its Pride Night and producing the documentary "Forgiving Johnny," which aims to show how technological advances can help people caught in the criminal justice system.

When asked how Towns has the time for so many different he pursuits, he joked that he had "good scheduling" but gave credit to his support system.

"Instead of having to feel that I'm splitting too much of my time, they join me," Towns said. "Like my family and my friends, who enjoy joining me in these charitable events that I have and things I want to do to impact the community."

All 30 teams nominate one player from their roster to be the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. The finalists and winner are selected by a committee composed of NBA legends, league executives and social justice leaders.

"To have a name like Kareem-Abdul Jabbar be on an award and to be receiving that award as a game who's impacted the game not only on the court, but off the court, it means a lot," Towns said.