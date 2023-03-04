LOS ANGELES – After the Timberwolves beat the Clippers on Tuesday, Rudy Gobert had a sense of relief in his voice. The Wolves have defeated the Clippers thanks to a sound defensive performance, and they played sound defense because they didn't commit too many fouls.

"It's huge for us," Gobert said. "We have such great individual defenders that when we just lose our focus and we decide to foul, it just trumps all that."

The Wolves committed 20 fouls against the Clippers, which is below their season average of 21.7. That number ranks 27th in the league and has been a constant thorn in the Wolves' side.

"We're giving guys confidence, guys who just get to the line and it makes it harder on us in every aspect of the game," Gobert said. "So, it's forcing guys to hit tough shots. Being OK with guys hitting tough shots, contested shots over the course of a game, and keep being consistent and [Tuesday] was the most perfect example of that."

One key to limiting the fouls was the Wolves' ability to show their hands on defense and not get caught reaching or get caught with their hands down in vulnerable positions where they are susceptible to fouls when opponents make a move.

"We were physical before the actions and then had great hands when we were guarding the ball," coach Chris Finch said. "A lot of times we wait too long to be physical and then have bad hands."

By that, Finch means too many hands that are reaching or trying to play catch up on a play they may be a step slow on or a play where they aren't as physical. A constant point of emphasis for Finch has been to get the Wolves to play more physical. That's because if a team plays with physicality on a more regular basis, he said, officials are more likely to let fouls go in those scenarios. In other words, officials won't call fouls on every trip down the floor.

"If you pick and choose when to be physical and it happens in space, it's easy for referees to see that," Finch said. "If there's a lot more physicality all over the floor, then it's tougher to call it all."

Gobert said trust in teammates — and trusting that help is going to be there — can help the Wolves from committing silly fouls.

"The communication really helps," Gobert said. "Knowing that if you get beat, knowing not if, but when someone gets beat that the help is going to come. I think it really helps that. Just those little details and habits that we're building."

Injury updates

Guard Jaylen Nowell missed his third consecutive game because of left knee tendinopathy. Karl-Anthony Towns remains out because of his right calf injury.

Finch said Nowell's knee injury was bothering him going into the All-Star break. He was considered a game-time decision and went through his pregame warmups, as he's done all road trip.

Former Wolves point guard D'Angelo Russell was out for the Lakers because of an ankle injury.