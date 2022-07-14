LAS VEGAS – Timberwolves co-owner Alex Rodriguez used a familiar metaphor when a reporter asked him to describe his reaction to the Wolves trading for Rudy Gobert nearly two weeks ago.

"We're in a good position and just being opportunistic," Rodriguez said. "We do have a window for four or five years, and we're taking a swing at it."

That's what the former baseball star said Wednesday as he sat court-side Wednesday to take took in the Wolves' Summer League loss to Milwaukee after he represented the Wolves at the league's Board of Governors meeting in Las Vegas.

He and Marc Lore are currently minority owners and are set to become controlling owners of the franchise in 2023 as part of their sale agreement with current owner Glen Taylor.

By that time, the Wolves are hoping they have a team that will be in title contention, and Rodriguez was excited at the swing for the fences President Tim Connelly took in trading several rotational players, four future first-round picks and one pick swap for Gobert, who figures to amplify an already improving defense.

Rodriguez said he liked that team has a mix of veterans, like Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, and young players with untapped potential, like Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

"We feel like we have a great core," Rodriguez said. " … We look at Jaden and Ant just getting started and entering their third year. KAT is entering the prime of his career. He had an incredible year last year and we bring in one of the top defensive forces in the history of the game [Gobert].

"All of that doesn't guarantee success, but I think Tim Connelly is putting us in a position that good things will happen."

If this group of Wolves is a success, the Wolves will likely have to pay up if they want to keep Edwards and McDaniels, who are currently on their rookie contracts. Both would be in line for lucrative extension, with Edwards likely looking at a maximum contract. Add those contracts to the supermaximum, $200-million plus deals Gobert and Towns will be on, and it could mean the Wolves will be venturing into the luxury tax in two years.

Would ownership be supportive of that move if the team felt it was needed to keep a good thing going? Rodriguez didn't want to look too far ahead.

"All those things will be examined," Rodriguez said. "But I think at the moment our focus is to build a team that's in position to compete for a championship and all those options will be weighed in the future."

If ownership has to make that decision, it likely means the first two seasons with Gobert in the fold have gone well. Rodriguez said he can feel the energy around the organization, but nothing is given.

"It's a marathon, right? We're excited," Rodriguez said. "The fans are excited, ownership is excited. Building that continuity where our fan base can forecast and predict what's going to be in front of them the next four, five years is really important."