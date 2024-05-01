Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley has won the NBA's Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award for the second time in his 17-year career, as chosen by his peers.

The league on Wednesday named him the winner of an award that it deems the best teammate based on his selfless play, leadership as a mentor and role model on and off the court to other NBA players and his commitment and dedication to the team.

He won it for his 2017-18 season with Memphis. He also has won the NBA Sportsmanship Award a record four times.

"I'm honored, as always," Conley told reporters after practice Wednesday. "Being mentioned amongst all those guys up for the award and to actually win it, means a lot. It says a lot about my family, my mom and dad, my brother and sister, everybody around us who helped us realize who we are as human beings. That award is in part for all of them. I'm just thankful."

Other finalists included Denver's Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, New York's Jalen Brunson, Boston's Al Horford, Sacramento's Harrison Barnes and Orlando's Markelle Fultz. Current NBA players chose the winner from the list of finalists.







