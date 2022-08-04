A three-year-old racial discrimination lawsuit filed against the Eastern Carver County Schools by two Chaska students who are Black can proceed to a jury trial after the school district's motion for summary judgment was denied this week.

U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis denied the motion Monday, ruling that the students "presented sufficient evidence to create factual questions as to whether the District violated their civil rights."

The case was brought in 2019 by an initial group of six Black students who alleged that teachers and administrators knowingly allowed racism in the schools, hurting their education and causing emotional distress. Four of the plaintiffs have since settled or dismissed their claims.

In the federal lawsuit, the two remaining students say they were physically assaulted and called slurs, and that white students repeatedly wore blackface. A photo of a student in blackface was published in the yearbook, according to the complaint.

The students allege the district violated their rights by maintaining a hostile environment for African American students, failing to respond to reports of discrimination and to properly train staff on how to respond to such incidents.

One of the students attended fifth through eighth grades at Chaska Middle School East from February 2017 to May 2019. The other attended Pioneer Ridge Middle School in Chaska and then Chaska High School from 2012 to October 2018.

"Our clients have displayed incredible bravery in sharing their painful and deeply personal stories to seek accountability," Anna Prakash, the students' attorney, said in a statement.

"This case continues to demonstrate how students have a powerful voice in seeking change and advocating for public schools to be a place where all students can safely learn and thrive."

A school district spokeswoman said the district does not comment on pending litigation.

"Our district's focus is on providing a school experience where every student feels safe, welcome, and included," she said in a statement.

The Eastern Carver County Schools district includes Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria. In 2019, about 28% of Chaska High's 1,500 students belonged to minority groups, officials told the Star Tribune.