One person was injured and taken to a hospital after a home explosion Monday morning in Richfield.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputies were in the area of the 6400 block of Oliver Avenue S. and heard the explosion, which happened about 8:45 a.m., said Richfield Fire Chief Mike Dobesh.

Deputies went to the residence and were able to pull the victim to safety, Dobesh said.

She was taken to HCMC for treatment and was expected to be released later today, the chief said.

No one else was in the residence at the time. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews from multiple agencies arrived on the scene and found a fire in the basement and put it out, Dobesh said.

The blast sent debris through the neighborhood as far as half a block away, the chief said.

Crews remained on the scene Monday afternoon and an investigation to determine what led to the blast was underway.

The house sustained significant structural damage and will have to be torn down, said Brian Wienholz of the Richfield Fire Department.