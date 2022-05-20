Three men have been shot and killed in St. Paul since late Thursday in separate locations in the city, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of W. Maryland Avenue, police said Friday.

Officers rushed to the scene and found a man down in the street near the intersection of Maryland and Matilda Street.

The officers secured the scene and began life-saving efforts. Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead, police said.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

About 12:15 a.m. Friday, a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot inside a car near the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and N. Mackubin Street, police said.

Officers located the man, in his 30s, with a gunshot wound. He was taken by medics to Regions Hospital, where he died about three hours later during surgery, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested as the suspected shooter and jailed awaiting charges in connection with what police have described as a domestic dispute. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

About 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Central Station along Metro Transit's Green Line, said transit spokesman Drew Kerr.

Police located a wounded man down on the platform near 6th and Cedar streets, Kerr said. Police provided life-saving efforts, but the man was declared dead at the scene. No arrests have been made in connection with this killing.

The shooting has the Central Station closed, Kerr said. Replacement bus service is being provided between the Union Depot and Robert Street stations. Light rail trains are operating west of the 10th Street Station.

"Green Line customers should expect significant delays this morning," Kerr said.

Authorities have yet to identify the victims in any of the killings, nor have they disclosed a motive for any of the shootings.

There have been 18 homicides in St. Paul this year. That compares to 12 in the city at this time last year.