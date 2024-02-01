Trista Martinson still tears up about the help she received from a federal program as a young mother serving in the military.

She enrolled in the Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program, which helps low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women and young children buy healthy foods as well as receive breastfeeding and nutrition education. But later this year, some new mothers, babies and infants may lose that support if Congress doesn't fully fund WIC for the first time in 25 years.

"There shouldn't be any shadow of doubt as to why WIC needs to be funded," said Martinson, who is chair of the Ramsey County Board. "If it wasn't for WIC, my children would've suffered."

On Thursday, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited Minnesota to urge Congress to fully fund WIC, which has been fully funded with bipartisan support for more than two decades. Funding is currently in place until March 1.

After that, proposed funding levels won't keep pace with the increasing participation in the program, leaving a $1 billion shortfall for WIC, which is funded by the Agriculture Department.

"Congress needs to understand and appreciate the importance of fully and adequately funding WIC," Vilsack said, adding that states will have to make budget cuts to WIC. "That's just an untenable circumstance."

If that happens, an estimated 32,000 women, babies and infants in Minnesota may lose access to WIC as the state implements waiting lists for the first time in nearly three decades.

WIC is touted for providing critical maternal health and early child development, reducing health risks and aiding low-income families financially. The Washington D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates about 2 million women and children nationwide will lose access to WIC by September, disproportionately affecting Black and Hispanic families.

It will be up to individual states to decide how to handle the funding shortage, whether that means starting waiting lists, cutting hours or ending benefits altogether for current participants.

About 106,000 women, babies and infants receive WIC in Minnesota — a 7% increase from 2022 — while in Wisconsin, 91,000 women and children participate in the program and nearly 60,000 Iowans rely on it.

With a record number of Minnesotans seeking help from food shelves, it's more important than ever that women, babies and infants have access to assistance programs like WIC, Minnesota Health Commissioner Brooke Cunningham said. Without full funding, she said states will be in a difficult position of turning away families who need help.

More Minnesotans also received food stamps in 2023 than any year since 2016, with an average of 447,000 residents a month enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). But unlike food stamps, which is deemed a "mandatory" federal program and is not facing cuts, WIC is categorized as "discretionary," leading to the funding threat now, Vilsack said.

"Every single year WIC has to compete with" other programs for federal money, Vilsack said. "It really shouldn't be a competition here."

Like food stamps, WIC recipients qualify based on their income and must be deemed nutritionally at-risk. Currently, household income for a Minnesota family of four is capped at $55,500 a year. Unlike food stamps, WIC is temporary, for women when they are pregnant or nursing, or have a child under the age of 5.

Vilsack, a former Iowa governor, praised Minnesota for having one of the top participation rates in the country for WIC. Nationally, about 51% of women and kids who are eligible for WIC are enrolled, compared to 61% in Minnesota.

"There is tremendous work being done here," he said. "It is reflective of the values of a state that you have such a great program and you've made such a commitment to it, and as a country, we ought to make that same level of commitment."

He also lauded the state for being among a few in the nation to approve free school meals and for being one of 35 states that signed up for the new summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) program this year, a program that provides families with extra grocery benefits during the summer. About a dozen Republican governors in other states have nixed signing up for the program.

Vilsack said the programs all help ensure kids eat healthier, which reduces health care costs long-term.

"Kids up here get a better deal than in many, many other states," he said. "It's impressive to see."

When Xee Her participated in WIC, she saw so many benefits of the breastfeeding education that she got a job with Ramsey County, consulting pregnant women and new moms on breastfeeding and nutrition. She's now training to become the first Hmong WIC lactation consultant in the state and second in the country, she said.

"The WIC program is not just about the food package," she said. "WIC is about teaching and educating women on how to eat healthy during a critical stage of their life."

When Bou Yang got sick with COVID-19 a week after she gave birth, she was desperate for extra support during a difficult time. Through WIC, she got help from a breastfeeding consultant and bought nutritious foods, including whole grain products.

"My family is eating healthier today because of WIC," said the St. Paul mother of five. "There's this saying, it takes a village to raise a child. Well, WIC is raising families."

Before leaving Minnesota, Vilsack also met with Gov. Tim Walz in St. Charles to discuss clean energy efforts in rural America.