'Pinocchio'

The good news: Many of these live-action(ish) remakes of classic Disney animated titles have been useless (looking at you "Jungle Book," "Aladdin," "Lion King"). This one isn't. On stunning Italian locations, Robert Zemeckis juggles live-action sequences (mostly, that's a talk-singing, slightly-too-hyper Tom Hanks as Geppetto) with photo-realistic versions of the supporting characters and a half-animated Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. It's old-fashioned but fun. Thursday, Disney Plus

CHRIS HEWITT

'Cars on the Road'

In this new series of shorts, Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) and Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) travel cross-country to attend a wedding, a mission that quickly takes a backseat to excursions into parodies of "The Shining" and "Jurassic Park." The adventures lack the heart of the feature films, not to mention the voice of the late Paul Newman. And the title song is a piece of junk. This franchise appears to have finally run out of gas. Thursday, Disney Plus

NEAL JUSTIN

'Wedding Season'

There's a mass murder near the beginning of this eight-part series, but trust me: This is a delightful comedy, a throwback to 1980s classics like "Something Wild" and "After Hours" in which bored men find there's nothing quite as life-affirming as being on the run. Rosa Salazar is a hoot as Katie, the unpredictable femme fatale stringing along Stefan (Gavin Drea), a lovesick innocent who may not be as hapless as he first seems. Thursday, Hulu

N.J.

'Back on the Record With Bob Costas'

When James Corden leaves "The Late, Late Show" next year, CBS may want to seriously consider giving the time slot to Costas, who showed that night owls could handle serious talk during his 1988-91 stint as host of NBC's "Later," a series that covered a wide range of pop culture subjects. In the meantime, we'll have to make do with his latest effort. It only airs about four times a year and focuses solely on sports, but Costas always manages to make the conversation be more than X's and O's. In the Season 2 premiere, Minneapolis native Larry Fitzgerald Jr. joins the always engaging roundtable discussion. 10 p.m. Friday, HBO

N.J.