'Chef's Table: Pizza'

This scrumptious food series finally gets around to Minneapolis — and it couldn't have picked a better ambassador. Ann Kim, the mastermind behind Young Joni and Pizzeria Lola, is the perfect profile subject for a show that's more interested in chefs' back stories than their recipes. Kim talks openly about her struggles growing up as a Korean American in Minnesota with just the right blend of tears and curse words. And the 'za looks pretty tasty, too. New York Times food correspondent Brett Anderson and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine columnist Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl are among those singing their praises. Wednesday, Netflix

'McEnroe'

This documentary features plenty of breathtaking footage of John McEnroe in his prime, but director Barney Douglas is more interested in getting into the legend's head and figuring out what made him the bad boy of tennis. McEnroe is a surprisingly willing patient, expressing regret and showing a kind of maturity that may surprise those who can't shake his image as a brat. 6 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Dated & Related'

If this new looking-for-love series isn't as raunchy as "Too Hot to Handle" or "Temptation Island," it's only because the singles have siblings looking over their shoulders. The 16 contestants are fairly dull — at least compared with the schemers competing on "Survivor" — with little to do except play foosball and debate the significance of midnight kisses. On the plus side: They all look great in their bathing suits. Netflix

'Lies, Politics and Democracy'

Donald Trump has more to worry about these days than the latest "Frontline" documentary, but those still on fence about the former president's behavior may want to take a look. The two-hour film looks back at Trump's long history of accusing everyone of fraud (he claimed the Emmys were rigged when "The Apprentice" lost to "The Amazing Race") and getting away with it. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Tell Me Lies'

A mopey college freshman (Grace Van Patten) falls for a manipulative older student (Jackson White) in what's being marketed as the idea series for those who loved the psychological thriller "You." But "Lies" isn't nearly as compelling as that Netflix smash, at least not in the first few episodes. White's character is so busy having graphic sex and pounding drinks that he doesn't have time to creep us out. Wednesday, Hulu