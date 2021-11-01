Let the culinary professionals handle this year's Thanksgiving cooking, from the turkey to pies and everything in between. Some restaurants are offering full dinner packages, others have mix-and-match options. Ordering deadlines and pickup details vary.

MINNEAPOLIS

Animales Barbeque Co.

Chef/owner Jon Wipfli is preparing a package that features a smoked half turkey, gravy, cheesy grits, spiced and roasted carrots and Cheddar-chive biscuits. Serves four, $80. Pickup Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

1121 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., animalesbarbeque.com

Brasa

A reheat-at-home package includes lightly smoked and roasted turkey, mustard-and-cider-glazed smoked ham, honey-glazed cornbread, mashed potatoes and poultry gravy, sage-onion dressing, candied yams, apple-cabbage coleslaw and fresh cranberry sauce. $75 for two, $150 for four and $300 for eight. Pickup Nov. 24 at Brasa Catering.

620 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., brasa.us

The Capital Grille

The "Sides at Home" heat-and-serve package features brioche stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry-pear chutney and seed-topped dinner rolls. Serves four, $125. Pickup Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. There's a dine-in option, too.

801 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-692-9000, thecapitalgrille.com

Freehouse

The Blue Plate Restaurant Co. is preparing a take-and-bake feast that features roasted turkey with gluten-free turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green bean hot dish, an arugula-spinach salad with dried cranberries and candied walnuts. Serves four, $75. Order by Nov. 20, pickup Nov. 24.

701 N. Washington Av., Mpls., 612-339-7011, freehousempls.com

Heather's

Select from a large a la carte menu that includes oven-ready brined turkey breasts, oven- ready whole fresh turkeys, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce, sage stuffing, corn pudding, maple-glazed yams, Brussels sprouts with bacon and honey, roasted root vegetables, wild rice salad and pumpkin bars. Order by Nov. 21, pickup Nov. 23-25.

5201 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., 612-445-8822, heathersmpls.com

The Herbivorous Butcher

The vegan takeout "Turkey-Free Feast" includes a 2 1/2-pound turkey with mushroom-wild rice stuffing, plus two cheeses (fig Brie and olive Havarti), sausage and bacon. Serves 8 to 10, $115. Pickup Nov. 24 and 25.

507 1st Av. NE., Mpls., 612-208-0992, theherbivorousbutcher.com

Longfellow Grill

2990 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., 612-721-2711, longfellowgrill.com

The Lowry

2112 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-341-2112, thelowryuptown.com

The Lynhall

The turkey-and-trimmings package includes brined and seasoned rotisserie turkey breast, rosemary-brown butter mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, sourdough stuffing with fennel and squash, green bean casserole, cranberry marmalade and salad. Serves two, $120; serves four, $225. A vegetarian version includes all the sides but replaces pasta (with chestnuts, apples and leeks) for turkey and a mushroom-sage gravy for the giblet gravy. Serves two, $110; serves four, $200. Add-ons include a cheese-charcuterie plate ($50), a dozen garlic buns ($9), pumpkin pie ($31) and apple pie ($30). Order by Nov. 17, pickup Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

2640 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., thelynhall.com

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Three takeout options include a roasted turkey dinner (serves four, $180), a 10-ounce filet dinner (serves four, $250) or a 16-ounce New York strip dinner (serves four, $299), all served with sage-dried cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry chutney, green beans, creamed corn, roasted and mashed sweet potatoes and pumpkin swirl cheesecake. Order by Nov. 23, pickup Nov. 25. There's a dine-in option, too.

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

Red Cow

The heat-and-serve kits include roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mac-and-cheese, cranberries, cranberries and pumpkin pie. Feeds five to seven, $209 (Red Cow donates $25 to M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital at the University of Minnesota). A la carte available, too. Order by Nov. 21, pickup Nov. 24.

2626 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., 612-767-3547, redcowmn.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Enjoy a vegan take-and-bake holiday feast with plant-based turkey roast, smoked Brussels sprouts, garlic mashed potatoes, portobello mushroom gravy and spiced wine cranberry sauce. Serves four to six, $120.

1517 E. 35th St., Mpls., 612-987-7080, reveriempls.com

Surdyk's

The a la carte roster includes giblet stuffing, turkey gravy, poultry stock, mashed potatoes, green beans, roasted root vegetables, Brussels sprouts with pancetta, pies (maple-bourbon pecan, pumpkin, apple) and cheese plates. Order by Nov. 18, pickup Nov. 24.

303 E. Hennepin Av., Mpls., 612-379-9757, surdykscheese.com

Surly Brewing Co.

Chef Donald Gonzalez is creating a meal kit that includes cherry wood-smoked turkey breast, house-smoked ham, herb-turkey confit stuffing, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry preserves, dinner rolls (from Breadsmith) and pumpkin bebop pie with vanilla-white chocolate mousse (from JoJo & Co.). Serves four to six, $200. Pickup Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., 763-999-4040, surlybrewing.com

Wise Acre Eatery

Order a la carte from a selection that includes smoked turkey breast and spiced confit turkey legs (from turkeys raised on pastures at the restaurant's Plato, Minn., farm), cranberry-raisin relish, herb stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, red-eye gravy, maple-ginger roasted carrots and pies — double-crusted apple, pecan or pumpkin — from Vikings & Goddesses Pie Co. Order by Nov. 19, pickup Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

5401 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., 612-354-2577, wiseacreeatery.com

ST. PAUL

The Buttered Tin

This heat-and-serve meal includes ham (from Fischer Family Farms Pork in Waseca, Minn.) glazed with honey, brown sugar and stone-ground mustard; Southern-style candied yams; and green beans. Serves four to six, $137.94. For an additional charge, add nine dinner rolls ($9.73), a frozen ready-to-bake pie ($30.40) or a fresh ready-to-serve pie ($34.04). Order by Nov. 18, pickup Nov. 24.

237 E. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-224-2300, thebutteredtin.com

Highland Grill

771 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-690-1173, highlandgrill.com

The Lexington

Grand Avenue's dining grande dame has a dinner kit that includes roasted turkey breast and cider-braised turkey leg, whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, whole wheat brown butter-sage stuffing, brown gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and smoked shallots, sweet potato casserole, cranberry chutney, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie with salted caramel whipped cream. Serves four to six, $220. Pickup Nov. 24.

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

WEST METRO

The Grocer's Table

Chef Craig Johnson's a la carte roster includes truffle butter-glazed whole turkeys, chicken-foie gras gravy, bacon mac and cheese, maple-roasted squash, brown butter-infused whipped sweet potatoes, blood orange-cranberry chutney, take-and-bake rolls and two kinds of pie, caramel apple and candied pecan. Charcuterie-cheese and smoked fish boards, too, plus Bloody Mary and sangria mixes. Order by Nov. 17, pickup Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

326 Broadway Av. S., Wayzata, 952-466-6100, thegrocerstablemn.com

Prime Deli & Restaurant

A kosher Thanksgiving, including roasted turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and pumpkin or apple pie. Serves four, $160. Order by Nov. 18, pickup Nov. 24.

4224 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-800-4645

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Owner Patti Soskin and her crew are preparing a wide selection of a la carte choices, including maple-infused whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, acorn squash soup, acorn squash stuffed with wild rice and pears, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, salad, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, pumpkin bars and mini pumpkin cheesecakes. Pickup Nov. 24.

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000 and 6001 Shady Oak Road, Minnetonka, 952-933-6001, yumkitchen.com

EAST METRO

Lowell Inn

Enjoy roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing, salad, vegetables, a dinner roll and a slice of pumpkin pie. $29 per serving. Pickup Nov. 25. There's a dine-in option, too.

102 N. 2nd St., Stillwater, 651-439-1100, lowellinn.com

Machine Shed

There are options. Choose turkey breast or ham for the entree, then select four sides (from mashed potatoes and gravy, sage stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and more) and apple, cherry or pumpkin pie. Meals also include dinner rolls and cranberry relish. Serves four, $79.99. Pie upgrades ($5) include pecan, banana cream and lemon meringue. Pickup Nov. 24.

8515 Hudson Blvd. N., Lake Elmo, 651-735-7436, machineshed.com

SOUTH METRO

Edina Grill

5028 France Av. S., Edina, 952-927-7933, edinagrill.com

Mason Jar Kitchen

A takeout dinner features herb-roasted turkey, sage-rosemary stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, candied yams, green beans, salad (Caesar or garden) and dinner rolls. Serves four to six, $145. Add-ons include mac and cheese, cranberry sauce and other side dishes; pies (pumpkin, pecan, French silk) are also available. Order by Nov. 23, heat-and-serve pickup is Nov. 24, ready-to-eat pickup Nov. 25.

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, 651-340-7809, masonjar.kitchen

McCormick & Schmick's

Meal kit includes roasted turkey with cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasonal vegetables, apple-squash casserole, butternut squash bisque, mixed greens salad and cranberry sauce. Serves four to six, $189. Individual takeout Thanksgiving plates are also available, as well as a dine-in option. Order by Nov. 22, pickup Nov. 25.

3203 Galleria, Edina, 952-920-1142, mccormickandschmicks.com

Morgan's Farm to Table

The family-style meal includes roasted and sliced turkey breast, buttermilk mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, scalloped sweet potatoes, sage-wild rice stuffing and dinner rolls. Serves six to eight, $179. Additional options include mac and cheese, green bean casserole, cornbread, maple-glazed carrots, apple pie and pumpkin pie ($7 to $20). Pickup Nov. 24.

14201 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, 952-435-1855, morgansfarmtotable.com

NORTH METRO

D'Amico Catering

The catering division behind Campiello, Cafe Lurcat and D'Amico & Sons is preparing herb-roasted turkey breast with gravy and slow-braised turkey thighs with gravy, wild rice-pomegranate salad, mixed greens salad, green bean casserole, spiced cranberry-orange sauce, sweet potatoes with brown butter, smashed potatoes and dinner rolls. Serves up to six, $235. Pies (apple-brown butter, bourbon pecan, French silk) an additional $32. Order by Nov. 22, pickup Nov. 24.

8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park or 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley, 612-238-4444, damicocatering.com

Q Fanatic

Chef/owner Charlie Johnson is preparing hickory-smoked turkeys (cooked weight is 6 pounds) and gravy. Serves six to eight, $45. Add a quart of wild rice-dried cherry dressing for $10.95. Order by Nov. 19, pickup Nov. 25.

180 Miller Road, Champlin, 612-242-6748, qfanatic.com

3 Squares

12690 Arbor Lakes Pkwy., Maple Grove, 763-425-3330, 3squaresrestaurant.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements

Dinner from this adventurous kitchen includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey with apple cider turkey gravy, potato pave with cheese sauce, sage sausage stuffing, shrimp cocktail, creamed spinach, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes with mint and maple, cranberries, focaccia and brown butter pumpkin pie. Serves four, $300. A $100 add-on package includes Turducken with foie gras sauce and truffle, cream of mushroom soup and chocolate cheesecake. Pickup Nov. 24.

4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, 763-535-1131, travailkitchen.com