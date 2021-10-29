Baldamar

The buffet (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) at this great-looking restaurant will feature prime rib, beer-braised ham, roasted turkey and gravy, peel-and-eat shrimp, cranberry stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, salads, brunch classics (French toast, caramel rolls) and pies. $51.95.

1642 County Road B2 W., Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

Birch's on the Lake

Expect to encounter a buffet meal (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) at this lakeside hot spot. $51 adults, $25 kids ages 4 to 12, free for kids ages 3 and under. Or order a to-go family-style dinner ($265, serves four to six) for pickup on Nov. 24.

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Cov

Both locations are preparing a buffet celebration (10 a.m.- 6 p.m.) with roasted turkey, smoked prime rib, peel-and-eat shrimp, oysters on the half shell, brunch standards (made-to-order omelets, French toast, eggs Benedict), Caesar salad, broiled walleye, barbecue chicken, roasted asparagus, candied carrots, whipped potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, pies and carrot cake. $51.95 adults, $25.95 kids ages 6 to 12, free for kids ages 5 and under.

3155 Galleria, Edina, 952-999-4011 and 700 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-473-5253, covrestaurants.com

Lela

The three-course menu (7 -11 a.m. and noon-3 p.m.) includes a choice of salad or butternut squash soup; one of two entrees (roasted turkey with sage stuffing or braised short ribs) served with mashed potatoes, carrots and a green bean casserole; and molten chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream, pumpkin pie or pecan pie. $39. The restaurant's dinner menu will also be available.

5601 W. 78th St., Bloomington, 952-656-5980, lelarestaurant.com

Wildfire

The family-style menu (11 a.m.-8 p.m.) places roasted turkey, beef tenderloin and glazed salmon in the spotlight, and also includes cornbread, deviled eggs, salads, creamed spinach, mashed potatoes, sweet potato-pecan casserole, green beans and a choice of desserts. $59.95 adults, $27.95 kids ages 12 and under.

8251 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-914-9100, wildfirerestaurant.com