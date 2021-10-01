Andover: 13655 Round Lake Blvd., Tue. 2-6 p.m., ends Oct. 26

Apple Valley: 7100 W. 147th St., Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 30

Bloomington: 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road (Bloomington Civic Plaza), Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 23

Brooklyn Park: 5600 85th Av. N., Wed. 2-6 p.m., ends Oct. 13

Burnsville: 3333 Cliff Road (Mary, Mother of the Church), Thu. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., ends Oct. 28; 200 W. Burnsville Pkwy., Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 30

Coon Rapids: 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. (Coon Rapids Ice Center), Wed. 3-6 p.m., ends Oct. 13

Elk River: 716 NW. Main St. (Park Plaza), Thu. 3-7 p.m., ends Oct. 7

Golden Valley: 7800 Golden Valley Road (Golden Valley City Hall), Sun. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 10

Hastings: Hwy. 55 and Pleasant Drive (Westview Center mall), Sat. and Tue. 8 a.m.- 1 p.m., ends Oct. 30

Hopkins: 16 9th Av. S., Sat. 7:30 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 30

Inver Grove Heights: 8055 Barbara Av. (Veterans Memorial Community Center), Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 10

Lakeville: 20851 Holyoke Av. (Market Plaza), Wed. noon-5 p.m., ends Oct. 27

Maple Grove: 12951 Weaver Lake Road (Maple Grove Community Center), Thu. 3-7 p.m., ends Oct. 21

Maplewood: 1850 White Bear Av. N. (Aldrich Arena), Wed. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 27

Minneapolis (Four Sisters): 1414 E. Franklin Av., Thu. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., ends Oct. 28

Minneapolis (Fulton): 4901 Chowen Av. S., Sat. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 23

Minneapolis (Kingfield): 4055 Nicollet Av. S. (Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Park), Sun. 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 24

Minneapolis (Linden Hills): 2813 W. 43rd St. (Settergren's Ace Hardware), Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 31

Minneapolis (Midtown): 3032 Minnehaha Av. S. (Moon Palace Books), Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tue. 3-7 p.m., ends Oct. 30

Minneapolis (Mill City): 750 S. 2nd St. (Mill City Museum), Sat. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 30

Minneapolis: 312 E. Lyndale Av. N., daily 6 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 31 (winter hours start Nov. 1)

Minneapolis (Nicollet Mall): Between 6th and 9th streets, Thu. 6 a.m.-2 p.m., ends Oct. 28

Minneapolis (Northeast): 629 NE. 2nd St. (St. Boniface Church), Sat. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 16 (monthly winter markets start Nov. 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Minneapolis (Stevens Square): 1900 Nicollet Av. S. (Plymouth Congregational Church), Wed. 2-6:30 p.m., ends Oct. 13

New Brighton: 400 NW. 10th St. (New Brighton Community Center), Wed. 3-6 p.m., ends Oct. 13

Oakdale: 1584 Hadley Av. N., Wed. 2-6:30 p.m., ends Oct. 13

Plymouth: 15500 County Road 6 (Parkers Lake Playfield), Wed. 2:30-6:30 p.m., ends Oct. 6

Prior Lake: 16228 Main Av. SE., Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 30

Richfield: 6335 Portland Av. S. (Veterans Memorial Park), Sat. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 16

Roseville: 2131 Fairview Av. N., Tue. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 26

Savage: 4800 W. 123rd St. (Savage Depot), Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct. 31

St. Paul: 290 E. 5th St., St. Paul, Sat. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. (opens at 8 a.m. in Nov.) and Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Nov. 21

St. Paul: 1093 Summit Av. (St. Thomas More Church), Fri. 1:15-5 p.m., ends Oct. 29

St. Paul: Hmongtown Marketplace Farmers Market, 217 Como Av., daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m., ends Oct. 31

Shakopee: 113 S. Lewis St., Fri. 2-6 p.m., ends Oct. 29

Shoreview: 4580 Victoria St. (Shoreview Community Center), Tue. 3-7 p.m., ends Oct. 12

Vadnais Heights: 3585 U.S. Hwy. 61, Wed. 2-6 p.m., ends Oct. 13

West St. Paul: 1225 S. Robert St. (Signal Hills Shopping Center), Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 29

White Bear Lake: Clark Av. between 2nd and 3rd streets, Fri. 8 a.m.-noon, ends Oct. 24

Woodbury: 8595 Central Park Place, Sun. 8 a.m.-1 p.m., ends Oct 31