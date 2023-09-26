Target Corp. will shutter nine stores across four states on Oct. 21 because of theft and crime, the company announced Tuesday.

Target said it made the "difficult decision" to close the stores — which include locations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, Seattle, Portland and the San Francisco Bay Area — after the Minneapolis-based company tried ineffective theft-preventive measures. The company tried adding more security, including third-party guards, and used theft deterrents like locking up merchandise.

"In this case, we cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests and contributing to unsustainable business performance," the company said in a statement. "We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all."

Target leaders have continued to publicly decry organized retail crime, which the company has said it has seen high levels of for about a year, and it has negatively impacted the company's bottom line.

In the spring, Target executives said they expected inventory shrink, which they attributed in large part to theft and organized retail crime, to reduce the company's profitability by more than $500 million this year compared to last year. Target CEO Brian Cornell said "violent incidents" continued to increase in stores and across the retail industry.

Last month, during a call about the company's second-quarter earnings, Cornell said during the first five months of the year, Target's stores saw a 120% increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence.

"Our team continues to face an unacceptable amount of retail theft and organized retail crime. ... Shrink in the second quarter remained consistent with our expectations but well above the sustainable level where we expect to operate over time," Cornell said at the time. "And unfortunately, safety incidents associated with theft are moving in the wrong direction."

But at the same time, company leaders said they have seen signs that loss rates from shrink might soon plateau.

The National Retail Federation (NRF), which represents retailers across the country, reported Tuesday the average shrink rate in fiscal year 2022 increased to 1.6%, up from 1.4% the year before that. Shrink, which theft primarily drives, represented $112.1 billion in losses for the industry in 2022, according to the NRF.

Last year, the NRF, with support from retailers like Target and Best Buy, successfully advocated for Congress to pass the INFORM Consumers Act, which requires online marketplaces to verify the identity of high-volume, third-party sellers. That could help prevent larger criminal enterprises from selling stolen items online.

The stores that will close include:

517 E. 117th St., New York, N.Y.

4535 University Way N.E., Seattle, Wash.

1448 N.W. Market St., Seattle, Wash.

1690 Folsom St., San Francisco, Calif.

2650 Broadway, Oakland, Calif.

4301 Century Blvd., Pittsburg, Calif.

939 S.W. Morrison St., Portland, Ore.

3031 S.E. Powell Blvd., Portland, Ore.

4030 N.E. Halsey St., Portland, Ore.