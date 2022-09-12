Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at an extremely busy weekend in sports. Like ships passing each other in the night, the Twins drifted toward irrelevance while the Vikings bolted into the spotlight with a 23-7 win over the Packers in Kevin O'Connell's coaching debut.

The Twins getting swept by Cleveland provided a microcosm of all that has been hurting them lately — injuries, ineffective pitching and a punch-less offense — while the Vikings got about everything they could have hoped for and more.

Plus thoughts on the Gophers being in prime position in the Big Ten West and the Loons suddenly stumbling

