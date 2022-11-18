Yes, Virginia, there is an Asian Santa Claus.

He's a hockey dad, speaks with a Southern drawl and was recruited for the job out of Dallas.

Allan Siu knows he's a unicorn of Santa reenactors. A 2021 national survey polled 376 men who sport the red suit, and not a single one self-identified as Asian. But operators of the Santa Experience at the Mall of America have been searching for an Asian American Santa for years, and they were willing to look beyond Minnesota's borders to source new talent.

"It is weird that you'd have to find them in Texas," acknowledged Siu, 49, with a laugh. "I would think New York, Chicago or California."

This holiday season, Siu joins the most diverse crew at the MOA to ever ask kids if they've been naughty or nice. A beloved full-time Santa retired after 25 years, opening up an opportunity to attract new faces of St. Nick. This year, families can book visits with any of six Santas, including two who are African American and one who speaks Spanish.

Siu was recruited by none other than Santa Larry Jefferson, who made national headlines when he became the mall's first Black Santa in 2016. Jefferson, who also hails from the Dallas area (when he's not at the North Pole, of course), is returning to the mall this year.

Seven years ago he met Siu at a Santa school, where students worked on everything from their marketing plans to their ho-ho-hos. The two men kept in touch. Jefferson put the question to Siu a few times over the years, mentioning that the MOA tenant was scouting far and wide for an Asian Santa.

"I was like, 'Allan, America needs you,' " Jefferson recalled.

Siu finally said yes. He calls his new gig "the big leagues" — by far the most substantial Santa job he's gotten after doing mostly home visits and company parties. Whatever picture of Santa you have in your head, it would take a real Scrooge to deny Siu's darling authenticity. The transformation involves bleaching and curling his beard and using a hot glue gun to plump up his suit with padding.

"I'm just excited to see where this takes me," he said, adding that he's positive he will enjoy his time in Minnesota.

Operators of the Santa Experience say they interview candidates for heart and personality. Siu, says owner Landon Luther, is a "goofball" whose comedic touch stands out.

Luther said he was intentional about seeking out an Asian Santa because every child deserves to see themselves in such a powerful, magical figure. He's hoping to one day hire a Santa of Hmong or Vietnamese descent, given the makeup of Minnesota's vibrant Southeast Asian communities.

"I would like someday for this not to be news, where Santas of all different cultures, backgrounds, and languages are everywhere, not monopolized by a white Santa," he said. "Any gentleman who has the heart and soul and desire to spread Christmas magic and portray the persona that is Santa Claus should be given the opportunity."

I asked Luther if diversity was also a shrewd business calculation.

"Flying in half of my Santa staff and putting them up [in hotels] for the season is not necessarily a smart business choice," said Luther. "That's an extra expense we're absolutely willing to take on."

When he's not dropping down chimneys, Siu works as a logistics specialist for Uber Freight and attends his older son's hockey games. He speaks Cantonese, which he recognizes is an endangered language as mainland China pushes Mandarin. Born in Oklahoma to immigrants from Hong Kong, he learned to speak decent Cantonese after watching a lot of Chinese soap operas. But ever since he married his wife, who is from southern China, "my Cantonese is pretty awesome."

His first exposure to Santa as a child felt like he was on the outside looking in. He'd hear kids at school talk about what toys they anticipated the big guy to bring. Christmas would come and go — but no visits from Santa in the Siu house.

"Santa was a real Western concept. It's like, 'We're Chinese from Hong Kong. We can't afford to think about Santa,' " he says of his parents' mentality. "While they had the Christmas tree up, they got it half-price on the 26th."

But one Christmas eve at the Chinese buffet his parents ran in Tulsa, a surprise awaited Siu and his siblings. At the salad bar, the salad was replaced with beautifully wrapped presents brought by a customer who told Siu's parents to let the kids know that Santa stopped by.

The presents were better than the salad, and the joy was better than the presents.

Siu never forgot the kindness of that gesture and how it made him feel. As he got older, he thought: "I want to be Santa Claus."

Is the world ready for an Asian Santa? Whenever a beloved fictional figure — whether it's an elf, mermaid, or hobbit — is depicted as anything other than white, some people will cry foul. And don't forget the time Megyn Kelly declared on Fox News that Santa was white. After Santa Larry Jefferson debuted at the MOA, he experienced backlash, too, and noted that naysayers spewing hate online were "for sure" getting coal that year.

"Don't read the comments," Jefferson told me, reminded of another piece of advice he dispenses to fellow Santas of color. "Or wait until after the season to read the comments. Ignore, ignore, ignore the hate."

But Black families drove hours to see him. Moms cried tears of joy. Kids of all races squealed and laughed, while ticking off their Christmas wishes. Jefferson, who considers himself a Santa for all, advised Siu to stay focused on the children, remain positive — and "love people."

"Christmas is all about love," Siu agreed. "Although sometimes when finding a parking space, there's a little less love."

If you go

Families can book their visit and photos with their choice of Santa at the Mall of America at thesantaexperiencemn.com in advance of their appearances Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Prices range from $31 to $93 per visit.