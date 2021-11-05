Daniel Faalele is a mass of humanity at right tackle. Try stopping his 400-pound frame when he's in run-blocking mode.

Center John Michael Schmitz should be receiving more accolades for his work but is being overlooked some because Iowa's Tyler Linderbaum is considered the nation's top prospect.

And you just don't want to line up across from tight end Ko Kieft. He should own a watch repair store after all the clocks he has cleaned.

These are just three members of a Gophers front line that not only has paved the way for more than a half-dozen ball carriers but become the main reason for the team's rise to the top of the Big Ten West. Don't take that lightly, as the conference has seen its share of upsets and underachieving teams this season.

The Gophers had their clunker in Week 4 with a home loss against Bowling Green. They enter Saturday's game against Illinois with a one-game lead in the division with a showdown at Iowa next week. They have their flaws, as their passing game has not been consistent and throwing teams have found success against them. But the offensive line can be like a strong starting rotation in baseball: When it's performing well, it compensates for shortcomings elsewhere.

It's entertaining to watch the unit maul opponents. And when the Gophers really want to impose the running game, they will shift to six- or seven-man fronts and just plow the road. Eventually, the running game sets up play-action for quarterback Tanner Morgan to take to the air — although it would be nice to see more verticality from that part of the offense.

Offensive coach Mike Sanford and running backs coach Kenni Burns deserve credit for the continuity on offense despite losing five (five!) running backs since preseason.

Current running backs Mar'keise Irving and Ky Thomas are doing what they can to carry on the running back tradition established by Mo Ibrahim, one of the nation's top backs who suffered a season-ending injury against Ohio State. I think we have to believe what ol' Mo said before the season when he spoke of setting an example for the entire running back room.

They have shifted linebacker Derik LeCaptain to running back to add depth. All he did was rush for a touchdown last week at Northwestern, prompting teammates to refer to him as a "running linebacker."

You do get the feeling that the Gophers could repurpose a couple of interns to become running backs if the injuries continue — and they would gain yards running behind that offensive line.

The big kids up front have helped the Gophers gain control of the West Division. Keep pounding, because nothing can be assumed in this conference.

Who saw Illinois upsetting top 10-ranked Penn State on the road two weeks ago, then losing at home against Rutgers a week later?

Who called Purdue going into Iowa City and knocking off the Hawkeyes?

Who predicted that Michigan State, a preseason pick to finish seventh in the East Division following a 2-5 season, would mine the transfer portal like it has to become one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the country?

This week is about Minnesota sticking to that winning formula. The Gophers face an Illinois team that is run-first like they are but lacks the requisite roster talent under first-year coach Bret Bielema. So use the line to get the running game going. Grab an early lead. Then watch Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters try to move the ball through the air. It won't be pretty.

Move to 7-2, Gophers, and you put yourselves in position to play for the West Division title against Iowa, next, and Wisconsin, last. Fleck is 1-7 against the Hawkeyes and Badgers — which will be a talking point next week — but both of those teams have broken-down offenses this season.

Take care of business, and it won't be long before you can start perusing listings for fine steakhouses in Indy.