This is a list of known college commitments by Minnesota high school football players. It's presented on the first day of the early signing period for NCAA Division I players. It also includes: players with Division II commitments who are allowed to sign letters of intent in February; players who are preferred walk-ons and don't sign letters of intent; players from Ivy League schools who do not receive athletic scholarships.

Brady Anderson, Edina, WR/DB: Army

Kayode Amusan, Woodbury, LB: Illinois State

Sam Backer, Chatfield, QB/RB: Minnesota State Mankato

John Barrow, Cooper, DL: Minnesota Duluth

Jacory Bates, Eden Prairie, RB/DB: Minnesota State Mankato

Aidan Boehle, Minnetonka, DL/LB: Winona State

Trace Bowman, Prior Lake, TE: Minnesota Duluth

Keaton Brown, Woodbury, OL: Winona State

Ethan Carrier, Detroit Lakes, DB: Minnesota

Tyson Cooreman, Randolph, ATH: Northern Iowa

Liam Cummins, Edina, DL: Bemidji State

Zach Dahl, Farmington, LB: Minnesota State Moorhead

Elinneus Davis, Moorhead, OL: Washington

Dakota Egert, Minnetonka, OL: St. Thomas

Alex Elliott, Hutchinson, LB: Minnesota

Isaac Folland, Kittson County Central, OL/DL: North Dakota

Antonio Fondren, Osseo, OL: Tennessee State

Chuck Gilbert, Holy Angels, WR: Uncommitted

Charlie Gleason, Stillwater, DL: Air Force

Carson Hansen, Lakeville South, ATH: Iowa State

Bryce Hawthorne, Osseo, DL: South Dakota State

Elliot Huether, Benilde-St. Margaret's, K/P: St. Thomas

Jaxon Howard, Robbinsdale Cooper, DE: Louisiana State

Beau Johnson, Spring Lake Park, OL: North Dakota State

Greg Johnson, Prior Lake, OL: Minnesota

Devin Jordan, Eden Prairie, S: Air Force

Jeffrey Keller, Bloomington Kennedy, OT: St. Thomas

Mason Kolling, Kingsland, TE/DL: Winona State

Joey Krouse, Prior Lake, DB/WR: Minnesota Duluth

Caleb Lange, Brainerd, TE: South Dakota

Jack Liwienski, Minnetonka, C: North Dakota State

Ashton Lloyd, Blue Earth, TE: Northern Iowa

Jacob Lopau, Rocori, OT: North Dakota

Trevion Mack, Irondale, OL: Northern Illinois

Caleb McGrath, Eastview, P: Minnesota

Braden Mohr, Farmington, DL: North Dakota

Garrison Monroe, Shakopee, DB/ATH: Minnesota

Sam Musungu, Andover, WR: Cornell

Chiddi Obiazor, Eden Prairie, DL: Kansas State

Martin Owusu, Prior Lake, DL: Minnesota

Eli Paulson, Anoka, WR: St. Thomas

Sam Peters, Maple Grove, TE: Minnesota

Allen Pearson, Tartan, OL/DL: Minnesota Duluth

Mason Perich, Esko, WR: Minnesota State Mankato

Oyintare Porbeni, Stillwater, OT: Princeton

Jackson Powers, Maple Grove, DB: Minnesota

Jaylin Reese, East Ridge, LB: Air Force

Caleb Sandstrom, Elk River, LB: St. Thomas

Matthew Schoenecker, New Prague, OL: North Dakota

Austin Schultz, Moorhead, OL: North Dakota State

Sawyer Seidl, Hill-Murray, RB: North Dakota

Max Shikenjanski, Stillwater, QB: Minnesota

Jackson Stewart, Delano, TE/DL: Augustana

Sawyer Tordsen, Fairmont, DL: Augustana

Jermell Taylor, Eden Prairie, TE: Sioux Falls

Nash Tichy, Orono, LB/S: St. Thomas

Dan Tschida, Roseville, LB: St. Thomas

Reese Tripp, Kasson-Mantorville, OL: Minnesota

Chase Ullom, Wayzata, LB: St. Thomas

Jerome Williams, Osseo, OL: Minnesota

Cordell Wilson, Armstrong, DB: Western Illinois

Keenan Wilson, Eagan, DL: North Dakota State

Magnus Wright, Champlin Park, DL: Northern Iowa

Top players not committed

Jaylen Boehm-Peterson, Holy Angels, DB

Corey Bohmert, Mahtomedi, RB

Grant Chapman, Anoka, OT

Andrew Harren, Sauk Rapids-Rice, TE

Jacob Kilzer, Maple Grove, QB

Najee Nelson, Lakeville North, DB

Grayson Spronk, Prior Lake, RB

Keyaundre Watkins, Wayzata, DL/LB