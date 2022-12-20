— Mark Hvidsten, Special to the Star Tribune

Mason Carrier, Detroit Lakes, linebacker, 6-2, 215: The brother of Ethan Carrier, a preferred walk-on for the Gophers, he's a throwback linebacker who hits. Already committed to Minnesota.

Daniel Freitag, Bloomington Jefferson, wide receiver, 6-2, 175: He's rated by some as the top-rated junior in Minnesota in both football and basketball, where the combo guard has six Division I offers.

Wyatt Gilmore, Rogers, defensive lineman, 6-4, 245: A specimen in gym clothes, he's explosive off the edge with terrific body lean and closing speed.

Aiden Horel, Prior Lake, offensive linemen, 6-4, 315: Overwhelmingly powerful run blocker who specializes in pancake blocks. Nimble, with good feet.

Emerson Mandell, Irondale, offensive lineman, 6-5, 290: Dominates defenders at the line of scrimmage. Finishes blocks and leads well.