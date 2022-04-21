Shortly before showtime Thursday, Spoon had to call off its first of two shows at St. Paul's Palace Theatre due to illness, but an excellent backup plan was quickly devised.

Not only does the Texas indie-rock band still plan to perform Friday night at the Palace, but it is also intends to return to the Twin Cities on Sunday to perform at First Avenue to make up the postponed gig.

All tickets to Thursday's Palace show will be honored Sunday in the Mainroom, or refunds will also be available upon request via AXS.com. A limited number of new tickets are also available to the makeup date. Friday's Palace show sold out right away, so Thursday's gig (now Sunday's) had been added later.

"We don't remember in all our years canceling a show for being sick or me losing my voice," Spoon frontman Britt Daniel apologetically wrote on the band's Twitter feed.

Daniel said he started to feel his voice strain during Tuesday night's concert in Chicago, "and it was much worse afterwards." He thought a day's rest, a visit to a doctor and treatment would heal it, but during soundcheck at the Palace on Thursday his voice was "just too torn up."

"I'm really sorry Minne," he said. "I'm hopeful that this next round of steroids does the trick and I'm able to do these upcoming shows."

Spoon will be well-acquainted with I-94 if all goes according to plan. It's due to play the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee on Saturday between the two Twin Cities dates. Then the band has to high-tail it to the Blue Note in Columbia, Mo., by Monday. Good thing Texans are used to long, boring drives.