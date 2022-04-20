Thursday, April 21

Liv Warfield: To mark the sixth anniversary of Prince's passing, Paisley Park is presenting "A Night to Remember," with his protegee Warfield — an unstoppable vocal force — rocking the Paisley soundstage as she did many times with him and with her own band. As a sequel to her 2014 Prince-produced studio album "The Unexpected," the Portland, Ore., powerhouse this year released "Live at the Cafe Wha," a collection of unfettered gospel fervor, kinetic funkified soul and blazing guitar work from Ryan Waters. (7 p.m. Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen, $85-$100, paisleypark.com)

Spoon: Already boasting one of indie-rock's most consistent discographies of the past quarter century, the rhythmically punchy and unpretentiously arty Texas quintet managed to rebound out of quarantine with its best album yet, "Lucifer on the Sofa," full of taut, hooky rockers and dramatic pop moments. Britt Daniel and his long-cemented crew will settle in for two nights with "Emotions and Math" rocker Margaret Glaspy opening both shows. (8 p.m. Thu. & Fri., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, $40-$75, sold out Fri., eTix.com)

Cavetown: Yes, he's British, has red hair and glasses, plays ukulele and first caught mass attention for via YouTube, but Robbie Skinner is no Ed Sheeran stand-in. The Cambridge-reared pop strummer, who's now 23 and a strong advocate for gender-fluid youths, showed off a quirky and insular charm with his ultra-catchy hits "Devil Town" and "Boys Will Be Bugs," which went viral during the pandemic, thus making this American headlining tour overdue. Hence the addition of a second night locally. (6:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 Fri., Varsity Theater, 1308 SE 4th St., Mpls., $40+, all ages, ticketmaster.com)

The Treasury Grand Opening: From the same nonprofit that runs the Garage in Burnsville, Catalyst Music, the Treasury is another sorely needed all-ages/all-the-time venue that promises to foster young musicians and young music lovers alike in an old bank building along St. Paul's increasingly vibrant Payne Avenue. After a gradual incubation period, the staff there is celebrating its official opening with Gully Boys' homecoming gig following a Rolling Stone-publicized spring tour, plus DJ Keezy, J. Wlkr and Jazzy. (6 p.m., the Treasury, 965 Payne Av., St. Paul, free, catalystmusic.org)

Also: Alan Parsons Live Project resurrects its '70s/'80s prog-rock classics including "Eye in the Sky" (8 p.m. State, $37.50-$115); Henry Rollins tells stories about his life and music (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, $25 and up); local fuzz-rocker Monica LaPlante pairs up with Californian psyche-rock band System Exclusive (8:30 p.m., Palmer's Bar).

Friday, April 22

Hard-rocking U.K. duo Royal Blood (8 p.m., First Avenue, $32.50); Minnesota native Jeff Dayton returns to salute his former boss, Glen Campbell (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $35 and up); irrepressible cabaret queen Marilyn Maye is back to celebrate her 94th birthday (8 p.m., also 5 & 8 p.m. Sat. & 7 p.m. Sun. Crooners, $55 and up); the Electric Arab Orchestra will reinvent James Bond movie themes for belly dancers in "Bond Does Belly" (7:30 p.m., Hook & Ladder, $15-$20);

Saturday, April 23

Hippo Campus: The hometown boys of "Boys" hitmaking success are following Lizzo's trailblazing path as only the second locally rooted act to headline the 8,000-capacity Armory since its reopening in 2018. That shows how far the melodic quintet has come in the eight years since graduating St. Paul Conservatory of the Arts together, releasing their debut EP and hitting the road seemingly nonstop eight years ago, pandemic aside, of course. This latest outing is behind their playfully chaotic, Billboard Heatseekers-charting collection "LP3." Read an interview with the band in Friday's Star Tribune. Ginger Root opens. (7 p.m., the Armory, 600 S. 6th St., Mpls., $37+, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Cat Power celebrates her third collection of cover songs, "Covers," featuring tunes associated with Bob Seger, Lana Del Ray and the Replacements (8 p.m. Varsity, $45); co-founding vocalist Bart Millard leads Christian pop standard bearers MercyMe, touring behind their 10th studio album "Inhale (Exhale)" (7 p.m. Target Center, $25-$155); rising New York cabaret singer Marissa Mulder brings her Tom Waits revue, accompanied by pianist Jon Weber (6:30 p.m. Crooners; it's her John Prine show at 7:30 p.m. Sun., $25 and up); former Nooky Jones singer and Dessa collaborator Cameron Kinghorn returns to town with his ethereally funky electronic group King Pari (9 p.m., Turf Club, $15-$18); Cuban-American piano master Nachito Herrera (7 p.m. Dakota, $45-$60); Rich Mattson & the Northstars return south with Leslie Rich's Rocket Social Choir (8 p.m., Hook & Ladder, $8-$12); "Lost on You" singer LP (8 p.m. Palace, $35-$50); local Talking Heads tribute band Slippery People (9 p.m., Fine Line, $16-$20); bluegrass/folk star Becky Schlegel promotes a new lullabyes album and accompanying illustrated book (11 a.m., Dwell Local in Zumbrota, free).

Sunday, April 24

Joy Oladokun: While she's flirted with modest success (her "Breathe Again" was heard on NBC's "This Is Us" and TV talk shows), this Nashville singer-songwriter's deeply emotional songs are not necessarily made for mainstream radio. On last year's "In Defense of My Own Happiness" (an expansion of the 2020 album of the same name), she continually asks whether we take care of ourselves or let others do it for us. A Black queer woman who grew up on an Arizona farm with immigrant parents, Oladukon is a survivor, as she points out on "Bigger Man," featuring the always winning Maren Morris: "I've made a full house from a [crappy] hand." Bre Kennedy opens. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $16-$33, axs.com)

Catalyst Quartet: Few classical ensembles have followed through on their commitment to composers of color as impressively as this Grammy-winning string quartet. It is in the midst of a multi-album project of music by Black composers, some of whom will appear on its Music in the Park Series program, including Florence Price, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Catalyst alum Jessie Montgomery. Joseph Haydn completes the program. (4 p.m. St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul, $33-$23, 651-292-3268 or schubert.org)

Also: Delightfully quirky, disarmingly political and highly musical New York cabaret master Nellie McKay (7 p.m. Dakota, $25-$35); Philly acoustic soul man Amos Lee celebrates his eighth studio album, this winter's low-key "Dreamland" (7:30 p.m. Orpheum, $65-$85)

Monday, April 25

Lorde: Scaling back from arena headlining days of just four years ago, the New Zealand pop princess is going more low-key in line with last year's blissed-out, under-performing "Solar Power." Material from that sonic detour apparently occupies half of the setlist for her three-act concert, along with a sampling of "Melodrama" and a dose of "Pure Heroine," the albums that propelled the arty, hyper-literate Lorde to pop royalty. Opening is California pop-soul singer Remi Wolf, the voice behind "Hello Hello Hello" and "Photo ID." (7:30 p.m. the Armory, 500 6th St. S., Mpls., $75 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Orquesta Akokan: Cuban-reared, New York-based Orquesta Akokan modernize mambo with style and flair. They earned a Grammy nomination for their 2018 debut album and are back on the road promoting the follow-up, "16 Rayos." (7 & 9 p.m., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Wild-eyed, hard-thrashing Los Angeles rap group Ho99o9 (8 p.m., Varsity Theater, ($18); JazzMN Orchestra with Grammy-nominated vocalist Gretchen Parlato (7:30 p.m. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, $40); Luke Polipnick will be joined by Erik Fratzke's Fake Accent for his Monday night jazz series (8 p.m. Icehouse, $10-$15).

Tuesday, April 26

Queens, N.Y., rapper Lil Tecca scored the hit "Ransom" while still in high school (7:30 p.m., Varsity Theater, $33); cello-led metal band Apocalyptica with Lacuna Coil (8 p.m., First Avenue, $35).

Wednesday, April 27

Big Thief: Led by Minnesota-raised indie-folk troubadour Adrianne Lenker, the New York-reared band splintered into solo ventures early in the pandemic and then came back strong with a double-LP's worth of material. One of this year's worst-named but best-sounding song collections, "Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You" boasts jovial twang-ups, stark folk confessionals and dramatic, riveting rockers that show a band bursting with "White Album"-like madcap creativity. (8 p.m., Palace Theater, $32-$50, axs.com)

Also: "Koncert for Kyiv" benefit with Drums of Navarone, the Good, the Bad & the Funky and Batucada do Norte (7 p.m. Granada Theater, $28); for his lounge-y, stylized 2021 "Late Style" album, Wesley Stace aka John Wesley Harding collaborated with David Nagler, music director of Stace's variety show Cabinet of Wonders (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20-$25); local folk and alt-twang singers including Savannah Smith and Vicky Emerson sing the songs of Emmylou Harris and Loretta Lynn (8 p.m., Turf Club, $12).