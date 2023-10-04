In what prosecutors are calling "a horrible tragedy," Bemidji officials shared more information Wednesday regarding charges against a Texas man who allegedly tied up and repeatedly raped an 11-year-old girl.

Oscar Ernesto Luna, 22, stands charged in Beltrami County District Court with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The victim, who sustained serious injuries, told police that Luna and three other men raped her at a residence on Sept. 23 until another girl in the home helped her escape. No other suspects or victims have been identified in the week since this case came to light.

"This incident was a horrible tragedy," Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson said. "My heart goes out to the victim and family. We are waiting for the investigation to be completed before making a decision on whether to file further charges."

Luna remains jailed in Beltrami County in lieu of $800,000 bail.

In a statement Wednesday, Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the investigation, and that the rape appears to be isolated to the single victim. He asked that that the public "recognize the trauma and respect the privacy of the juvenile in this case."

"The Bemidji Police Department is collaborating with numerous agencies across this state with the steadfast focus of solving this case and keeping all of our communities' children safe," he said.

A search warrant at a home on America Court NW, which abuts Greenwood Cemetery and nearby Bemidji State University, turned up Luna and a dozen other people. Police called the U.S. Border Patrol to assist due to a language barrier, and 11 remain in federal custody due to their undocumented status, Mastin said. Luna appears to be a U.S. citizen with his home address in Mission, Texas.

"Any involvement they may have in this case is still actively being investigated," Mastin said, adding that none of them could be immediately identified as suspects in this case.

Police located an adult woman who was described by the victim. The woman did not report being assaulted or that there were any other victims, Mastin said.

Luna was booked at the Beltrami County jail Sept. 26. Charges were filed the following day.

According to charges against Luna:

Police responded to a sexual assault report at Sanford Medical Center's Emergency Department on Sept. 23. An officer met with the victim and her aunt around 2:15 a.m. The victim, who was with her aunt, reported that she had been sexually assaulted.

A physical exam and interview at Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota revealed various injuries consistent with her report to police. She was tearful throughout the exam and said she was still in pain.

The girl said she was with a 24-year-old woman who was drunk and wanted to go to a party, so she arranged a ride for the girl. She got into a car and was driven to a yellow house with plants outside of it. The victim positively identified the house to police and another aunt, identified as V.K., told police that the victim said the 24-year-old was at the home at the time of the sexual assault and at one point forced her to drink alcohol.

The victim said she was later tied up naked in a room where there were allegedly two other girls tied up on each side of her. V.K. said that the victim told her a rope was tied around her neck at some point and claimed another girl was assaulted, bloodied and unconscious.

At another interview, she said she had been staying with the 24-year-old woman who made her get in the car with men and put a bag over her head. Another girl helped untie the victim, which allowed her to escape.

She described one of suspect's descriptions, which police say matched Luna. Detectives also located multiple items containing blood during the search of the house.

The Star Tribune is not naming the 24-year-old woman, as she has not yet been charged in relation to the case.

Luna had an active warrant out of Hennepin County for a DWI case filed in March of this year. In that case, his home address is listed as being in Brooklyn Park and his blood alcohol content was .14, according to court records.

In his statement to police, Luna denied sexually assaulting the minor but he admitted to knowing the 24-year-old woman.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince said in a Facebook post at the onset of the case last week that this is "deeply concerning news for our community."

"I am heartbroken for the victim and their family," Prince said. "My thoughts and prayers are with them. We need to find answers."

Police ask anyone with information to call 218-333-9111.