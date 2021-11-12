1. South Carolina
The Gamecocks are primed and ready to return to the Final Four, with three players ranking in the top 25 by ESPN: Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson.
2. UConn
A Final Four team, with the best player in the game (Paige Buckers) and the most highly-touted freshman in Azzi Fudd.
3. Maryland
Terps have 95% of their scoring back from last year's team, which was an NCAA tournament No. 2 seed.
4. Stanford
Defending national champions return 12 of 13 players, including Haley Jones, last year's NCAA tourney top player.
5. North Carolina State
Upset in Sweet 16 last year, Wolfpack return Elissa Cunane and Kakia Brown-Turner. Farmington's Sophie Hart is joining a top team.
6. Louisville
Coach Jeff Walz's biggest job: replacing Dana Evans and her 20.1 points per game.
7. Baylor
New coach, same expectations, led by player of the year candidate NaLyssa Smith.
8. Iowa
Led by Caitlin Clark, Hawks made run to Sweet Sixteen lat year. Clark and C Monika Czinano return.
9. Oregon
Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince return from last year's Sweet Sixteen team.
10. Kentucky
Cats lost a lot of talent, but return Rhyne Howard, who could be WNBA top draft pick next spring.