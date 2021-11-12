1. South Carolina

The Gamecocks are primed and ready to return to the Final Four, with three players ranking in the top 25 by ESPN: Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson.

2. UConn

A Final Four team, with the best player in the game (Paige Buckers) and the most highly-touted freshman in Azzi Fudd.

3. Maryland

Terps have 95% of their scoring back from last year's team, which was an NCAA tournament No. 2 seed.

4. Stanford

Defending national champions return 12 of 13 players, including Haley Jones, last year's NCAA tourney top player.

5. North Carolina State

Upset in Sweet 16 last year, Wolfpack return Elissa Cunane and Kakia Brown-Turner. Farmington's Sophie Hart is joining a top team.

6. Louisville

Coach Jeff Walz's biggest job: replacing Dana Evans and her 20.1 points per game.

7. Baylor

New coach, same expectations, led by player of the year candidate NaLyssa Smith.

8. Iowa

Led by Caitlin Clark, Hawks made run to Sweet Sixteen lat year. Clark and C Monika Czinano return.

9. Oregon

Nyara Sabally and Sedona Prince return from last year's Sweet Sixteen team.

10. Kentucky

Cats lost a lot of talent, but return Rhyne Howard, who could be WNBA top draft pick next spring.