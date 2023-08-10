A teenager paddleboarding on a central Minnesota lake went below the surface and died in an apparent drowning, officials said Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before sunset Wednesday on the eastern edge of Star Lake, about 12 miles northeast of Pequot Lakes, the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said.

Identity of the victim, a 14-year-old boy from out of state who was staying at the lake's Pine Terrace Resort with his family, has yet to be released.

"Witnesses had observed the juvenile out on the paddleboard fall into the water and never surface," read a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "The juvenile was pulled from the water by individuals on the scene at the resort."

Emergency responders declared the teenager dead at the scene. An official determination of his death has yet to be made. The sheriff's office did not immediately say whether the teen was wearing a life jacket.